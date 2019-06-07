2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Draws set for Wednesday 19th June

The 2018-19 rugby season may have only finished a few weeks ago, but the draws for the composition of the pools for the 2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will take place at the Centre de Congrès Beaulieu in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday week, 19th June.

The key event which starts at 1pm Irish time will be streamed live on www.epcrugby.com, with the draw for the Challenge Cup pools being followed immediately by the pool draw for the Heineken Champions Cup at approximately 1.20pm.

The following clubs have qualified for the 2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup:

Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Saracens, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester Rugby, Northampton Saints, Harlequins, Bath Rugby, Sale Sharks.

Guinness PRO14 – Leinster Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, Munster Rugby, Ulster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Benetton Rugby, Ospreys.

TOP 14 – Toulouse, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Lyon, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Montpellier.

The following clubs have qualified for the 2019-20 Challenge Cup:

TOP 14 – Castres Olympique, Stade Francais Paris, RC Toulon, Bordeaux-Bègles, Pau, Agen, Bayonne, Brive.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Wasps, Bristol Bears, Worcester Warriors, Leicester Tigers, London Irish.

Guinness PRO14 – Scarlets, Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh Rugby, Dragons, Zebre Rugby Club.

Qualifiers from the Continental Shield – Enisei-STM, Rugby Calvisano.