2019 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Cup draw & fixtures

The 2019 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Cup draw took place at Bank of Ireland, Ballsbridge, this evening, with ties drawn in the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Junior Cup and Fr Godfrey Cup.
The Vinnie Murray Cup will be the first competition to kick-off, in the second week of January, with the Fr Godfrey Cup getting underway the following week.
The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin at the end of January with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after.
Full fixture details will be confirmed this week. See the full draw below.
Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup
Wesley College v Clongowes Wood College
Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 2 v Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 1
Presentation College, Bray v Blackrock College
Kilkenny College v St Michael’s College
Gonzaga College v Castleknock College
Belvedere College v Cistercian College, Roscrea
Newbridge College v St Gerard’s
St Mary’s College v Terenure College
Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup
The King’s Hospital v Tullow Community School/Gorey Community College
Newpark Comprehensive v St Fintan’s High School
CUS v Gormanston College
The High School v Salesian College
1st Round byes: CBC Monkstown, St Andrew’s College, St Paul’s College/Wilson’s Hospital, Temple Carrig School – CBC Monkstown will face St Andrew’s in the 2nd Round; Temple Carrig School will face either St Paul’s College or Wilson’s Hospital
Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup
Fr Godfrey Finalist 1 v Fr Godfrey Finalist 2
Gonzaga College v Kilkenny College
St Michael’s College v CBC Monkstown
Newbridge College v Temple Carrig School
Wesley College v Presentation College, Bray
St Mary’s College v Terenure College
Blackrock College v Belvedere College
Clongowes Wood College v Castleknock College
Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup
Newpark Comprehensive v The High School
CBS Naas v Duff Cup Qualifier
St Ciarán’s Community School, Kells v St Andrew’s
Gorey Community School v St Gerard’s
CUS v Cistercian College, Roscrea
1st Round byes: St Fintan’s High School, Skerries Community College, The King’s Hospital – St Fintan’s face Skerries CC in the 2nd Round; King’s Hospital will play the winner of CUS v Roscrea.