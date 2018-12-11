2019 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Cup draw & fixtures

The 2019 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Cup draw took place at Bank of Ireland, Ballsbridge, this evening, with ties drawn in the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Junior Cup and Fr Godfrey Cup.

The Vinnie Murray Cup will be the first competition to kick-off, in the second week of January, with the Fr Godfrey Cup getting underway the following week.

The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin at the end of January with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after.

Full fixture details will be confirmed this week. See the full draw below.

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup



Wesley College v Clongowes Wood College

Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 2 v Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 1

Presentation College, Bray v Blackrock College

Kilkenny College v St Michael’s College

Gonzaga College v Castleknock College

Belvedere College v Cistercian College, Roscrea

Newbridge College v St Gerard’s

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup



The King’s Hospital v Tullow Community School/Gorey Community College

Newpark Comprehensive v St Fintan’s High School

CUS v Gormanston College

The High School v Salesian College

1st Round byes: CBC Monkstown, St Andrew’s College, St Paul’s College/Wilson’s Hospital, Temple Carrig School – CBC Monkstown will face St Andrew’s in the 2nd Round; Temple Carrig School will face either St Paul’s College or Wilson’s Hospital

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup



Fr Godfrey Finalist 1 v Fr Godfrey Finalist 2

Gonzaga College v Kilkenny College

St Michael’s College v CBC Monkstown

Newbridge College v Temple Carrig School

Wesley College v Presentation College, Bray

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Blackrock College v Belvedere College

Clongowes Wood College v Castleknock College

Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup



Newpark Comprehensive v The High School

CBS Naas v Duff Cup Qualifier

St Ciarán’s Community School, Kells v St Andrew’s

Gorey Community School v St Gerard’s

CUS v Cistercian College, Roscrea

1st Round byes: St Fintan’s High School, Skerries Community College, The King’s Hospital – St Fintan’s face Skerries CC in the 2nd Round; King’s Hospital will play the winner of CUS v Roscrea.