44 players in Ireland Rugby World Cup 2019 training squad

Joe Schmidt has announced a 44 strong training squad for the build-up matches before Rugby World Cup 2019

There will be 31 players allowed to go to the world cup so 13 players from the 44 won’t make the plane. Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley are the surprise additions as neither have been capped by Schmidt.

There are five players from Connacht, fifteen players from Munster, six from the Ulster and the remaining players from Leinster.

Over the course of the pre-season period the squad will hold camps in Galway and Limerick as well as their usual base in Maynooth. Open sessions are planned for both the Sportsground in Galway and Thomond Park in Limerick. Details of the open sessions will be announced in due course.

In August, Ireland will play at the Aviva Stadium in two Guinness Summer Series fixtures firstly against Italy (August 10th) and then Wales (September 7th). Tickets for these two games are available on ticketsmaster.ie

Ireland will also face off against England in Twickenham (August 24th) and Wales at the Principality Stadium (August 31st).

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt, commented, “The provinces have done a great job throughout the season with all four of them being involved in two sets of playoffs. There were some very close calls in selection and it’s always a challenging process because the coaching group are very conscious of how hard the players work. It’s ideal that they get a good opportunity to relax for a few weeks before getting stuck into pre-season training and busy ‘Summer Series’ in the lead up to the World Cup. Some players have missed out through injury and there are one or two guys that may be added into the squad at a later stage.”

IRELAND Training Squad



Forwards (24)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 9 caps

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 5 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 88 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 44 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps

Jean Kleyn (Munster)*

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 18 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 14 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 64 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

Backs (20)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 12 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Mike Haley (Munster)*

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 17 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps

*denoted uncapped player

Unavailable due to injury:

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster)

Sean O’Brien (Tullow/Leinster)

Guinness Summer Series 2019 Fixtures



IRELAND v Italy

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 10th August, KO 2.00pm

(Live Coverage: RTE & Channel 4)

IRELAND v Wales

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7th September, KO 2.00pm

(Live Coverage: RTE & Channel 4)

August 2019 International Fixtures

England v IRELAND

Twickenham Stadium, Saturday 24th August, KO 3.00pm

(Live Coverage: Sky)

Wales v IRELAND

Principality Stadium, Saturday 31st August, KO 2.30pm

(Live Coverage: Channel 4)