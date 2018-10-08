AIB All Ireland League Rugby Round-Up

Here is a round-up of results from this weekend’s AIB All Ireland League rugby games.

Division 1A:



Cork Constitution 27 Shannon 7



Shannon returned to All-Ireland League Division 1A action after a five-year absence but come out on the wrong side of a 27-7 scoreline in this Munster derby 27-7 at Temple Hill.

Four second half tries, including a brace from Cork Con’s centre and captain Niall Kenneally, saw Brian Hickey’s men go to the top of the table despite being down to 13 men at one stage of the game due to yellow cards.

UCD 39 UCC 28



UCD produced a strong second half performance to finally get the better of newly-promoted UCC on a 39-28 scoreline at the Belfield Bowl in a pulsating nine-try game.

Paul Kiernan, son of former Munster and Ireland legend Michael Kiernan, and who captained UCC to their historic promotion from Division 1B last season, made his UCD debut having moved to Dublin to study for a Masters degree.

Young Munster 22 Terenure College 5

Division 1A debutant Clayton Stewart kicked Young Munster to a well-judged 22-5 first round victory over Terenure College, who were top-four finishers and beaten semi-finalists in Division 1A last season.

New Zealander Stewart, who transferred from Nenagh Ormond in the summer, donned the Cookies number 10 jersey for the first time in league action and immediately drew the admiration of the Greenfields faithful with a handsome 17-point haul – five penalties and the conversion of Darragh O’Neill’s second half try.

Garryowen 27 Dublin University 25

A six-try shootout went Garryowen’s way as they triumphed 27-25 over a new-look Dublin University side, with Trinity winger Hugh Twomey scoring a try right on the 80-minute mark, before James Fennelly failed to convert for the draw.

Clontarf 16 Lansdowne 3



First half tries from Matt D’Arcy and David Joyce catapulted Clontarf to a 16-3 win over defending champions Lansdowne, who had only lost two league games last year, with Tullamore man David Joyce landing two penalties during a bruising and defence-dominated second half.

Division 1B:



Ballymena 0 Malone 27

Buccaneers 13 Naas 36

City of Armagh 17 Old Wesley 22

Old Belvedere 42 Banbridge 28

St. Mary’s College 37 Ballynahinch 27



Division 2A:



Dolphin 3 Navan 23

Galwegians 15 UL Bohemians

Highfield 41 Queen’s University 43

Nenagh Ormond 23 Blackrock College 31

Old Crescent 20 Cashel 34

Division 2B:



Belfast Harlequins 12 Sunday’s Well 15

Greystones 33 Corinthians 7

Rainey Old Boys 12 Wanderers 26

Sligo 33 Dungannon 25

Skerries 44 MU Barnhall 49

Division 2C:



Bangor 39 Thomond 10

Bruff 45 City of Derry 15

Omagh 32 Malahide 17

Seapoint 10 Midleton 28

Tullamore 17 Ballina 36