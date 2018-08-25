All Blacks continue to dominate World Rugby

New Zealand are still at the top of the pile when it comes to rugby and once again they showed that with the demolition job against Australia beating them 40-13 to win the Bledisloe Cup for the 16th consecutive year. Beudon Barrett was unbelievable scoring 4 tries and 5 conversion, while Joe Moody and Liam Squire also crossed the line to give them a convincing 27 point win at Auckland.

This again shows the dominance of the All Blacks in the game over the past number of years, they look to be getting stronger as well to be fair. They are still a bit ahead of Ireland in terms of rugby in my opinion, considering Ireland barely got over Australia in the November series it just goes to the show the dominance of how good the All-Blacks actually are. Yes, its their national game, but when you look at it the population it’s similar to Ireland 4.7 million or so. Take that into consideration Australia’s population is around 24 million.

It just goes to show with the right coaches, right structures and right players that anything is possible in the game of rugby. New Zealand have dominated the sport and won the last two World Cup in 2011 and 2015 and quite honestly it is very hard to not picture them lifting the Cup in Japan in 2019. It’s up to the chasing pack to get up to that level the All-Blacks bring the constant pressure they put on teams, playing till the bitter end and never giving in to the opposing side. Ireland have got that they just need a bit more in my opinion to get up to that level of the All Blacks side who if they win the World Cup in 2019 will go down in the history.

The current world rankings as of August 20th have New Zealand top, Ireland second, Wales Third, England fourth and Australia 5th. Three northern hemisphere teams in the top four which shows that the northern hemisphere teams are improving but it is all about knocking New Zealand off their perch. Can Ireland be the team that can do that? They have beaten them before I can’t see why they can’t again !