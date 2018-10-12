Andy Friend shuffles his pack for visit of Bordeaux

Connacht v Bordeaux

European Challenge Cup, Pool 3, Round 1

Sportsground, Galway @3:00pm, Saturday 13th October 2018

Andy Friend hinted that Connacht were likely to rest some frontline player for the visit of Bordeaux to the Sportsground after a tough run of PRO14 matches. The only surprise in selection is the number of players retained from their historic win in Belfast last Friday night.

Most of the changes come in the pack, with a whole new front row of Peter McCabe, Shane Delahunt and Conor Carey. Quinn Roux is retained and James Cannon starts in place of the rested Ultan Dillane. Captain Jarrad Bulter is the only player retained in the back row and he is joined by Colby Fainga’a and Robin Copeland who come in for Sean O’Brien and Paul Boyle.

Caolin Blade, who stepped in for Kieran Marmion after two minutes in Belfast after the Irish International picked up an early knock. Jack Carty, Bundee Aki and Niyi Adeolokun are all retained and are joined by two other players who came into emergency action due to first-half injuries last Friday. Cian Kelleher who replaced try scorer Tiernan O’Halloran and Kyle Godwin who came in for Tom Farrell in centre last week starts on the wing this week. The final change sees Eoin Griffin start alongside Bundee in the middle.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux-Begles have also made numerous changes from the team that lost away to Grenoble in the Top14 last weekend. Only four of last weeks team are retained for the trip to Galway. Cyril Cazeaux, Beka Gorgadze, Yann Lesgourgues and Nans Ducuing are the only front line players set to feature for the French side who appear to be prioritising their Top14 campaign.

