Bill Johnston kicks Munster ‘A’ to Celtic Cup win over Connacht Eagles

Celtic Cup Round 1: Munster ‘A’ 24 Connacht Eagles 16

Munster ‘A’ opened their Celtic Cup campaign with a hard fought victory over Connacht Eagles, the win assured thanks to the successful kicking of Bill Johnston.

Munster ‘A’ made changes to their named team prior to the 5.30pm kick-off when Stephen Fitzgerald cried off late. Alex Wootton, originally named on the wing, was chosen as Fitzgerald’s replacement at full-back, with Liam Coombes coming off the bench to take Wootton’s position on the wing. Seán French took Coombes’ spot among the replacements.

A Conor Fitzgerald penalty in the sixth minute of the game put the visitors ahead, with the Connacht Eagles No. 10 kicking successfully from just inside the Munster ‘A’ 10m line.

Liam Coombes scored a try in the corner 17 minutes into the game to put the home side ahead, and with Bill Johnston’s conversion attempt hitting the posts and drifting wide, Munster ‘A’ lead 5-3.

Connacht Eagles’ speedy winger Colm de Buitléar put his side back in front when crossing the line for his side’s only try which was successfully converted by Conor Fitzgerald to leave the westerners 10-5 ahead after 27 minutes. Fitzgerald soon extended the lead when a penalty from the Munster 10m line sailed comfortably between the posts.

Just when it seemed Connacht would head to the break with an eight-point lead, James Hart finished an impressive passage of Munster play to claim a five-pointer. With Bill Johnston adding the extras, Connacht had a solitary point to spare at the interval, 13-12.

An early second half penalty kick from Conor Fitzgerald extended the Eagles’ lead to 16-12. Some Connacht infringements gave the home side an opportunity to get back into the game through the place kicking of Bill Johnston.

The fly-half scored four penalties in the second period to bring his side from four points behind into an eight point lead at the final whistle. Connacht’s ill discipline cost them as the composed and accurate Johnston gave the home side an opening day win in Round 1 of the Celtic Cup.