Challenge Cup Quarter Final Preview – Sale Sharks v Connacht, Friday, 19.45pm

Sale Sharks v Connacht, Friday, 19.45pm

Connacht will travel to the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night for the Challenge Cup Quarter Final meeting with Sale Sharks. The game gets underway at 19.45pm with Mathieu Raynal as referee.

Both sides played in Pool 3 of the Challenge Cup and not much separated the teams. Sale finished top of the group on 22 points, Connacht also finished on 22 points but Sale had a greater scoring difference, while they also secured more bonus points meaning they finished top. Looking at Sale, they played 6 games, winning 4 and losing 2. They incidentally hammered Connacht in October 2018 in the pool by 34 to 13 scoring 6 tries. The losses came to Bordeaux and then Connacht who beat them in the Sportsground in the reverse fixture 20-18. Connacht only suffered one loss in the group and that away to Sale where they were beaten comprehensively so they will know it will be a tough ask here going to them again.

Statistics

Looking at the sides previous records down through the year in this tournament. Sale have played 87 tournament matches winning 59, losing 26 and drawing 3. The biggest win they have had in the competition came in 2001 beating Rugby Roma by 93 points. The heaviest defeat came at the hands of French side Agen in 2000 losing by 35 points. Connacht have played 125 games to date in the competition, winning 68, losing 56 and drawing 1. The biggest win for them came in 2011 when they beat Cavalieri Prato by 76 points, the biggest loss came to London Irish in 2009 losing by 70 points.

Sale’s top scorer is Far De Klerk with 45 points, followed by Chris Ashton on 35 points. In comparison Jack Carty is Connacht’s top scorer with 27 points, closely followed by Kyle Goodwin on 20 points. Faf De Klerk has an overall 74% success rate from the boot, while Jack Carty has an overall success rate of 83%. More interesting statistics which I found for instance when analysing the game, on average across the pool games Sale had a 85% success, while Connacht also had an 85% success rate. In terms of scrum success Sale had a 95% success rate while Connacht had an 92% success rate. Sale made on average over 391 metres compared to Connacht’s 334m. Chris Ashton was the Shark’s top carrier with 55, while he made 378 metres in the 5 games. Bundee Aki was Connacht’s top carrier with 42 although he only played 4 games. James Connolly made the most tackles with 66 tackles made across the 6 games, next to him was Sale’s Ben Curry with 63 tackles.

Five Match Facts you may not know:

It’s 11 years (2007/08) since Sale progressed past the quarter-finals, losing their two matches at this stage in 2014 and 2016. This will be the seventh meeting between Sale Sharks and Connacht with the Gallagher Premiership club winning five of the previous six, although both sides won their home matches when they met in the pool stage this season Sale conceded just 12 tries and no side conceded fewer (also Ospreys and Benetton Rugby). No one scored more tries than Chris Ashton (7) in the pool stage. He now has 53 career tries in Europe, and is the only player with 50+ tries in EPCR’s top two competitions. Only Bordeaux-Bègles back row Cameron Woki (32) won more lineouts (excluding steals) than Sale’s Josh Beaumont (29) during the pool stage.

Betting

Sale are 2/5 favourites, Connacht are 2/1 and the draw is 22/1. Sale -6 in the handicap market looks a good bet considering what happened when the sides last met at this venue.