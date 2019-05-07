Champions Cup Final Preview : Leinster v Saracens, Saturday 11th of May, Kick-off 5pm

Leinster v Saracens, St James’ Park, Newcastle, Kick-off 5 pm

It all comes down to this for both sides with a European title at stake when Leinster and the Saracens meet in the Champions Cup Final at St James’ Park Newcastle with a kick off time of 5 pm.

Champions Cup Form 2018/19

Leinster topped Pool 1 easily enough winning 5 games and losing just 1. They scored 27 tries in the pool games, conceding only 10. Saracens similarly to Leinster were in complete control of their pool they finished 9 points ahead of Glasgow Warriors in Pool 3. They played 6 games, won 6 games. They scored 23 tries conceding also only 10. Leinster would go on to beat Ulster 21-18 in the quarter-final before beating Toulouse 30-12 in the semi-final. Saracens easily accounted for Glasgow Warriors 56-27 in their quarter-final meeting, before beating Munster 32-16 in the semi-final.

Compared Overall Tournament Record

Looking at the sides respective games since the Heineken Cup/Champions Cup began now next. Leinster have played 167 games, winning 113, drawing 5, losing 49. This means a record of over 67% win ratio. In comparison, Saracens have played 97, winning 68, drawing 2 and losing 27. This a win percentage ratio of just over 70%. Leinster have accumulated 4.317 points in there 167 games, while Saracens have scored in total 2.740 points. Leinster’s biggest win came against Bourgoin in 2004 by 75 points, Saracens biggest win came against Viadana in 2007 by 64 points. Leinster heaviest defeat came to Wasps in 2014 losing by 41 points, while Saracens biggest loss came to Clermont in 2017 by 32 points.

2019 Team/Player Statistics

Looking at some player statistics regarding both teams now. Leinster’s top scorer is Johnny Sexton with 46 points, followed by Ross Byrne with 45 points and Sean Cronin with 30 points. Saracens top scorer is Owen Farrell with 75 points.

Team averages Leinster have scored 31.9 points per game, while Saracens have on average 34.1 points per game. Both sides on average have scored 4 tries per game. Goalkicking success average is the same at 85% each. Leinster have made more carries on average than Saracens on average 157 compared to 127. Saracens have a better lineout average success with 95% compared to Leinster’s 85%. Sean Cronin is the top try-scorer on show in this game with 6 tries in 8 matches. James Lowe is next with 4 tries in 5 matches.

Johnny Sexton has a 92% goalkicking success rate, compared to his counterpart Owen Farrell on 84%. James Ryan tops the bill in terms of most carries with 120 carries in 8 matches, Garry Ringrose has 104 carries from 8 games. Alex Goode is the top Saracens player with 80 carries. James Lowe has made the most metres with 443 metres, Jordan Larmour with 414 metres is next, while Liam Williams completes the top 3 with 412 metres. In terms of breaks made, Sean Maitland is top with 9 breaks made, Jordan Larmour is Leinster’s top player with 8. Liam Williams has made the most offloads with 8 in 7 matches, followed by Billy Vunipola with 7. Garry Ringrose is Leinster’s top player with 6.

James Ryan tops the charts in terms of tackles made with 123 in 8 matches. Rhys Ruddock is next with 88 tackles. Saracens top player is Jamie George with 86 tackles made. George Kruis tops the tables in terms of lineout success with 33 lineouts won, Devin Toner is next with 29, followed by Maro Itoje with 29. Cian Healy has made the most turnovers with 7, while George Kruis and Maro Itoje are also on 7.

Betting

Current odds have both sides at 10/11. The draw is 20/1. I think it will be a close game but Leinster to edge it.

Verdict: Leinster