Champions Cup: Northampton v Leinster, Team News and Betting

Northampton v Leinster will take place at 1pm on Saturday. We have team news and betting information below. The game takes place at Franklin’s Gardens.

Preview

It’s a big game for both sides with Leo Cullen’s men in the driving seat on points difference. Northampton and Leinster are way out in front ahead of Treviso who lie on two points, while Leinster and Northampton have 9. A win here will almost certainly put either side through to the quarter-finals. Northampton played Benetton last time out and narrowly escaped from Italy with a win 35-32.

Leinster come into the game on the back of beating Benetton and then a good away victory to Lyon. Check out our match facts from the round 2 of the Champions Cup. Leo Cullen has said his side don’t necessarily have to win the game but we all know that could be playing some psychology with their opponents.

Team News

Leinster have named a strong looking side for the trip to Franklin’s Garden. Johnny Sexton will captain the side. Healy, Kelleher and Porter make up the front row. Tadhg Furlong is on the bench, Devin Toner and James Ryan are in the second row, meaning no place in the team for Scott Fardy. Caelan Dorris will start at number 8, along with Josh Van Der Flier at 7. In the backs Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw all start, along with Sexton, Lowe and Gibson Park. Therefore Rob Kearney and Ross Byrne will have to opt for a place on the bench.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Northampton team has yet to be named.

Player/Team Statistics

Leinster have won 6 of their 7 meetings against the Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup. Firstly, looking at Northampton have won their opening two games in the Champions Cup their best start since the 2014/15 pool stages where they also won both games. Northampton have scored 9 penalties in the opening 2 games, more than any other team in the competition. Garry Ringrose is Leinster’s top try scorer with three tries this season in the competition. Dan Biggar is the top points scorer with 35 points.

Northampton have averaged 30 points from their first two games. In comparison Leinster have averaged 23 points. However, Leinster have conceded more penalties on average than Northampton, 12 to 11. Northampton have a 100% scrum success in comparison to Leinster’s 93%.

Betting

Leinster are 4/9 favourites here, although, Northampton are 15/8. Additionally, I think Leinster will win but it will be close enough in the end. Northampton +6 is probably the bet here for me. Northampton v Leinster is live on BT Sport.