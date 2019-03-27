Champions Cup Quarter Final Preview – Leinster v Ulster, Saturday 17.45pm

Leinster v Ulster, Saturday, 17.45pm

Leinster and Ulster will battle it out in this provincial Champions Cup quarter-final derby at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday with a 17.45pm kick off. Romain Poite will referee the game.

Leinster played in Pool 1 of the Champions Cup group stages. They finished top of the pool, they played 6 games, winning 5 and losing 1. The loss coming against Toulouse on the second match day weekend way back in October, they lost 28-27. They scored 27 tries in the group stages, conceding just 10. Ulster operated in Pool 4, they finished second behind Racing Metro. Ulster finished with 22 points. They won 5 games and lost 1 , the loss coming to Racing Metro away from home 44-12. They scored 18 tries in total, conceding 16 tries. This will be a tough ask against Leinster though who are bidding for another European title.

Statistics

Looking at previous Heineken and Champions Cup records now. Leinster have played 165 games in the competition winning 111, losing 49 and drawing 5. In them 165 fixtures they have amassed over 4.200 points. The biggest Leinster win in the competition came in 2004 beating French side Bourgoin. The heaviest defeat came three years ago in 2016, losing out to London Wasps by 53 points. The last time Leinster and Ulster met in the competition was 2012 and Leinster won by 42-14, this was in the final of the competition.

Leinster’s top scorer in the competition is Johnny Sexton with 36 points, followed by Sean Cronin on 30 points and Ross Byrne on 26 points. John Cooney is the top scorer for Ulster with 33 points, followed by Jacob Stockdale on 30 points and Will Addison on 18 points. Sexton has played 4 matches in the competition with goal kicking success at 94% compared to John Cooney’s who is just at a 67% scoring rate. Some other facts that are quite interesting, In the pool stages Leinster averaged 34 points per game, compared to just 21 points for Ulster. In terms of metres made averages Leinster made 468.7m while Ulster made 424.4 metres on average. Lineout success Leinster were at 84% compared to 82% for Ulster. The sides also ranked very high in scrum success rate, Leinster with a 96% success rate and Ulster 95% success rate. Sean Cronin has scored six tries and is Leinster’s top tryscorer, while Jacob Stockdale also has 6 tries and is Ulster’s top tryscorer in the competition. In terms of most carries James Ryan heads the table with 82, while he is followed by Will Addison on 78. Jacon Stockdale has made the most metres between the two sides at 423, he is followed by James Lowe on 387 however he played 2 games less. Marcell Coetzee is the top tackler on show here with 90 tackles.

Five Match Facts you may not know: