Champions Cup Result: Munster 17 Edinburgh 13

Munster 17 Edinburgh 13

Munster secured a 17-13 win over fellow Guinness Pro 14 side Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon. Keith Earls was the hero for Johann Van Graan’s men running in two tries as Munster booked their semi final spot against Gallagher Premiership side Saracens. Earls starting on the wing scored a sublime try nine minutes from time. Edinburgh were behind 7-0 to lead the game up until them with Chris Dean and Jaco Van Der Walt’s accuracy from the tee.

This was a difficult game for Munster and they will delighted to come away from Scotland with the win considering the record of Edinburgh on home soil. They had won 17 of the last 19 European games on home soil, while 11 out of the 12 wins in total came at home this season. A large Munster crowd were in attendance as Edinburgh began brightly however instead of kicking for the posts with the first two kicks they opted to kick for touch, both penalties were in Munster’s 22. Tadhg Beirne was yellow carded on 12 minutes after an infringement for killing the ball on the ground, however, Munster came through though and relieved the pressure and wasted time on the clock eating into the sin bin. Munster had a try after some quick thinking from Earls. Henry Pyrgos knocked on the ball after a 5m scrum, Earls did a quick tap and go and try awarded. Carbery added the extras. Tadhg Beirne returned to action, however Edinburgh were now on the attack and they themselves crossed the line. Chris Dean the man this time Van Der Walt added the two points from the conversion. He then kicked a penalty. Carbery had to come off due to injury and it was 10-7 at the break to the home side.

Tyler Bleyendaal, replacement for Carbery kicked a penalty, Van Der Walt responded with one of his own. Munster were building the phases and went close to the Edinburgh line only for Darren Sweetnam to be stopped by the Edinburgh pack and a penalty was rewarded. Darcy Graham and Damien Hoyland were bundled into touch on the wings when they looked for an opening. Munster in defence were holding strong despite the massive amount of pressure been put on them. Munster were given a penalty after the French official adjudged that Schoeman had barged into Beirne. The penalty was kicked to touch, Munster went through the phases, before the ball found Earls who went over in the corner. Bleyendaal added the extras and Edinburgh a try to win the game but it wasn’t to come as the Red Army stood tall.

Edinburgh: Darcy Graham; Damien Hoyland, James Johnstone, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Nerwe; Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally (c), WP Nel; Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist; John Barclay, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata

Replacements: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Charlie Shiel, Simon Hickey, Mark Bennett

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Dan Goggin

Video: BT Sport Youtube