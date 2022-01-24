Champions Cup Rugby – Connacht v Leinster – Tickets, Date & Kick off time

By
Tomas O
-
Champions Cup
Connacht will play leinster in the last 16 of the champions cup

Champions Cup Rugby – Connacht will play Leinster at home on 9th /10th of April, we will have ticket details and kick-off time. 

Connacht v Leinster – Kick-off time and ticket details will appear here the minute they are announced.

Connacht finished 5th in their pool

Andy Friend – Whilst we didn’t get the win today, the performance was worthy – it had plenty of skill, determination & character. We’re into the knock out stages for the first time in our Clubs history. Proud of EVERYONE involved and excited about the next chapter ahead #StrengthInAmbition

Leinster finished 4th in their group.

 

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP
Round of 16 first leg – 8/9/10 April
Stade Francais v Racing 92
Toulouse v Ulster
Union Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle
Connacht Leinster
Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears
Exeter Chiefs v Munster
Montpellier v Harlequins
Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers

Round of 16 second leg – 15/16/17 April
Racing 92 v Stade Francais
Ulster v Toulouse
La Rochelle v Union Bordeaux-Begles
Leinster Connacht
Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks
Munster v Exeter Chiefs
Harlequins v Montpellier
Leicester Tigers v Clermont Auvergne

