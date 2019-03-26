Champions Cup Semi-Final Preview – Edinburgh v Munster, Saturday, 12.45pm,

Edinburgh v Munster, Saturday, 12.45pm, Murrayfield

Munster will travel to Edinburgh on Saturday lunchtime where they will look for a win against the hosts at Murrayfield. It’s an early kick off with the game set to kick off at 12.45pm.

Edinburgh did well in Pool 5 of the Champions Cup finishing top of the table. They played 6 games, winning 5 and losing just the 1 in a pool that contained Toulon, Montpelier and Newcastle. They had a points for of 154, points against 83, with the difference been 71. They finished with 23 points on top of the table. Looking at Johann Van Graan’s Munster, they played in Pool 2 also finishing in top spot. They played 6 games, winning 4, drawing 1 and losing 1 in a pool that had Castres, Exeter and Gloucester.

Statistics

Looking at the sides previous records in the competition. Edinburgh have played 109 games in the Heineken Cup/Champions Cup in their history. They have won 42, lost 64 and drew 3. The biggest win hey have had in the competition came in 1998 against Ebbw Vale winning by 27 points, the biggest loss came against Dax in 1996 losing by 57 points. Munster have played 172 games in the competition. They have won 118 of those, losing 51 and drew 3. The biggest win came in 2002 beating Italian side Viadana, the biggest loss came in 1996 to French side Toulouse.

Both clubs have also hit the heights in terms of scoring this season. Jaco Van Der Wait is Edinburgh’s top scorer with 65 points, while for Munster Joey Carbery is top scorer with 68 points to date. Carbery has an 84% success rate with the boots thus far, while Van Der Wait has an 81% success rate. Some more statistics that I found interesting when analysing the game ahead, Edinburgh have had a 90% lineout success compared to Munster’s 79%. Munster have had higher success in the scrum, with a 95% success rate compared to 93% for Edinburgh. On average Edinburgh made more metres that Munster also 432 compared to 290. Vilame Mata is the top carrier of the ball from the sides with 115 in the pool stages, compared to Munster’s best carrier CJ Stander with 88 which is very impressive.

Five Match Facts you may not know:

Munster have won three of their four games against Edinburgh in the tournament (L1), however, their one defeat came the last time Edinburgh hosted the fixture in Round 1 of the 2013/14 season. Edinburgh have won 17 of their last 19 home games in European competition (L2), although their two defeats in that run both came in quarter-finals, albeit of the Challenge Cup – against La Rochelle in 2017 and Cardiff Blues in 2018. Munster’s Tadhg Beirne won the most turnovers (13) in the pool stage, a category he topped while with Scarlets last season. Only Newcastle’s Gary Graham (99) made more tackles than Munster’s CJ Stander (94) in the pool stage while only Edinburgh’s Viliame Mata (115) made more carries than Stander (88). Only Lyon (67) won more penalties than Edinburgh (66) in the pool stage, and no club was on target with more penalty kicks at goal than Richard Cockerill’s side (16).

Betting:

Edinburgh are 6/4 to win, while Munster are favourites at 4/7. The draw is 14/1. I really fancy a Munster win and CJ Stander to be man of the match !