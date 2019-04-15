Champions Cup Semi-Final Preview – Leinster v Toulouse, Kick off 3.15pm Saturday

Leinster v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium, Kick off 3.15pm

Leinster and Toulouse will face off in this Champions Cup semi-final game at what will be a sold out Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kick off is 3.15pm, while Wayne Barnes will referee the game.

Looking at the game and some of the statistics around it. Leinster have played 166 games in the competition to date. They have on 112 of those, losing 49 and drawing 5. Leinster have scored 4287 points in them 166 games, averaging at just over 25 point per game. They have conceded 3103 in them games, meaning on average they have conceded just over 18 points per game. The biggest Leinster win came against Bourgoin in 2004 winning by an incredible 75 points. The biggest loss came to the Wasps in 2016 losing by 41 points.

Toulouse have played 164 games in the Champions Cup to date. They have won 111, lost 48 and drawing 5. In total they have scored 4381 points, which works out on average at 26.7 points per game. They have conceded 3093 games working out at nearly 19 points per game.

Head to Head

The teams have met 11 times in the Champions Cup. Toulouse have the upperhand with 6 wins, while Leinster have 5 wins. The teams have met this year already with Leinster winning by 29-13. Toulouse beat Leinster by 29 to 28 in 2018. The sides also met in the 2010/11 semi-final with Leinster victorious 32-23.

Team Statistics

A look at some of the player and team statistics now. Leinster’s top scorer in the competition this year so far is Ross Byrne 42 points, Toulouse’s top scorer is Thomas Ramos with 63 points. Ramos is the 3rd top scorer in the competition also. In terms of most tries Leinster’s Sean Cronin is second in the tryscoring charts overall with 6 tries in 7 games, while behind him in third Antoin Dupont has 5 tries in 6 games. Leinster’s Johnny Sexton has a 94% success rate in terms of goalkicking. James Ryan is second in terms of most carries made behind his Ireland team mate CJ Stander. Ryan has made 104 carries in the tournament thus far. Cheslin Kolibe has made the second most metres in the competition for Toulouse with 486 metres, he is also second when it comes to making breaks with 15. Joe Teokori, Sofiane Guitone and Thomas Ramos all make the top 5 in terms of the most offloads. James Ryan makes third on the list with the most tackles made with 107, while Toulouse player Rynhard Elstadt is one behind on 106.

Five Key Match Facts

Toulouse have won 36 out 36 scrums from their own feed this season in the Champions Cup. The only team with a 100% success rate.

2. Leinster and Toulouse are both playing at the semi-final stages for the 11th time. Toulouse have won 6 of their semi-finals more than any other side.

3. James Ryan has made over 100 tackles for Leinster in the Champions Cup this season.

4. Leinster and Toulouse have met 11 times in the tournament so far, Munster and Castres are the only other two sides that have met more ( 16 times).

5. Toulouse beat Leinster in 2010, Leinster beat Toulouse in 2011. On both occasion the winning went on to win the title.