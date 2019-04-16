Champions Cup Semi Final Preview – Saracens v Munster, Kick off 3.00pm Saturday

Saracens v Munster, Ricoh Arena, Saturday 3pm

Saracens and Munster will battle it out for a place in the final of the Champions Cup when they play at the Ricoh Arena at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Looking at the history of the teams in the Champions Cup. Saracens have played 96 games, they have a superb record winning 67 of them, losing 27 and drawing 2. In them 96 games they have accumulated 2708 points, works out on average 40.4 points per game in the tournament. They have conceded 1742 points across them 97 games, works out just over 18 points on average per game. Saracens biggest win came in 2007 when they beat Italian side Viadana by 64 points. The biggest loss came at the hands of Clermont Auvergne in 2017 when they lost by 32 points.

Munster’s tournament record shows them having played 173 games in the competition, winning 119, losing 51 and drawing 3. They have scored 4327 points in those 173 games which accounts to 25 points per game. They have conceded 2979 points which works out at conceding just over 17 points per game. The biggest win came against Viadana which was 64 points, The biggest loss came to Toulouse in 1996 by 41 points.

Head to Head

The sides have met 8 times. Munster lead the head to head battle winning 5 of them games, with Saracens winning 3. The most recent game ended in a win for Saracens by 26-10 which came n the 2016/17 Champions Cup semi-final. Saracens also won 33-10 in 2015, while in 2014 Munster won 14-3.

Team Statistics

Looking at some player and team statistics coming into the game. Owen Farrell is the top scorer for the Saracens with 57 points, while Munster’s top scorer is Joey Carbery with 70 points. Carbery has an 85% goal kicking success rate, with Farrell an 83% strike rate. CJ Stnder has made the most carries for Munster with 100, Saracens have no player in the top 10 in terms of carries. CJ Stander also tops the standings in terms of most tackles with 112 tackles in 7 games. George Kruis is third in the standings in terms of most lineouts won with 31. Munster’s Tadhg Beirne tops the turnovers list with 14.

Five Key Match Facts

Saracens have won 3 of the last 4 meetings between the sides.

2. Saracens have averaged more points per game than any other club in the Champions Cup this season.

3. Saracens and Munster have met twice in Champions Cup semi-finals, in 2008 Munster won 18-16, while in 2017 Saracens won 26-10.

4. It will be Saracens 6th semi-final appearance in 7 years.

5. Tadgh Beirne has the most turnovers with 14 in the competition.