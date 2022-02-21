458 total views, 458 views today

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE ROUND-UP –

Clontarf conjured up another try of the season contender in their 22-14 Energia All-Ireland League win over Young Munster.

The Division 1A leaders did not have it all their own way at Castle Avenue, but back-to-back tries during the first half set them up for victory.

Maul expert Dylan Donnellan took a familiar route for his 12th try of the campaign, before the D’Arcy twins, Matt and Adrian, were at the heart of a sweeping 27th-minute attack straight from the restart.

Clontarf captain Matt broke out of the 22, combining with Tadhg Bird before some nice offloading in midfield allowed Conor Kelly to put Michael Courtney into space. He fed the other D’Arcy brother to dive over in the left corner.

Munster prop Josh Wycherley came off the bench to burrow over for the Cookies’ second try, but a late penalty from ‘Tarf replacement Conor Kearns sealed the result.

Winning at the 13th attempt, Ballynahinch broke their duck with a 19-9 triumph away to relegation rivals UCC.

Former Ulster prop Kyle McCall barged over for a brace of maul tries inside the opening 16 minutes. Daniel Squires kicked three penalties for an injury-hit UCC.

Having led 17-7 through tries from Dylan O’Grady and Leinster Academy back rower Sean O’Brien, UCD were reeled back in by Cork Constitution in a thrilling 31-all draw in Belfield.

The reigning champions matched the students’ four-try haul, with Niall Kenneally crossing in the 71st minute and captain Aidan Moynihan landing the levelling conversion.

A 61st-minute maul try from Luke Thompson steered Lansdowne to a 20-15 win at Dublin University, while Terenure College edged out Garryowen 18-17 thanks to Levi Vaughan’s powerful try finish from a blindside break.

In Division 1B, St. Mary’s College and Naas are both just three points behind second-placed Highfield, with a Will O’Brien brace helping Naas prevail 21-20 at City of Armagh.

Mary’s remain third despite losing 24-23 at Old Belvedere, whose out-half Justin Leonard coolly drop-kicked the match-winning conversion from out wide, after the ball had fallen off the tee.

A superb solo try from Alex Molloy put table toppers Old Wesley on course for a 30-3 victory over Highfield, while Ronan Coffey and Conor Glynn both touched down twice in Shannon’s 62-point hammering of Navan.

Banbridge won their latest Ulster derby, hooker Peter Cromie’s early second half try helping them see off Malone on a 22-15 scoreline.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 22 YOUNG MUNSTER 14, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Tadhg Bird, Dylan Donnellan, Adrian D’Arcy; Cons: Conor Kelly 2; Pen: Conor Kearns

Young Munster: Tries: Jason Kiely, Josh Wycherley; Cons: Evan Cusack 2

HT: Clontarf 19 Young Munster 7

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Michael Brown, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, JP Phelan, Cormac Daly, Mick Kearney, Alex Soroka, Adrian D’Arcy, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Barry Gray, Darragh Bolger, Ed Brennan, Andrew Feeney, Conor Kearns, Ed Kelly.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Cian Casey; Conor Phillips, Harry Fleming, Evan O’Gorman, Jason Kiely; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; Conor Bartley, Mark O’Mara, Keynan Knox, Tom Goggin, Eoin O’Connor, Alan Kennedy (capt), John Foley, Conor Moloney.

Replacements: Aaron Hennessy, Sean Rigney, Josh Wycherley, Bailey Faloon, Adam Maher, Stephen Lyons.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 15 LANSDOWNE 20, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Mark Nicholson, Aran Egan; Con: Aran Egan; Pen: Aran Egan

Lansdowne: Tries: Clive Ross, Luke Thompson; Cons: Peter Hastie 2; Pens: Peter Hastie 2

HT: Dublin University 7 Lansdowne 13

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Max O’Reilly; Marcus Kiely, Luis Faria, Gavin Jones, Rob Russell; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Bart Vermeulen, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Harry Sheridan, Jamie Berrisford, Anthony Ryan, Alan Francis, Diarmuid McCormack.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Donnacha Mescal, Ronan Murphy, Aaron Coleman, Cormac King, Mick O’Kennedy.

LANSDOWNE: Stephen Madigan; Sean Galvin, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan, Michael Silvester; Peter Hastie, Cormac Foley; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Paddy Nixon, Conan Dunne, Joey Szpara, Michael O’Brien, James Kenny, Eamonn Mills.

GARRYOWEN 17 TERENURE COLLEGE 18, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Bryan Fitzgerald, Tommy O’Hora; Cons: Tony Butler 2; Pen: Tony Butler

Terenure College: Tries: Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan; Con: Cathal Marsh; Pens: Cathal Marsh 2

HT: Garryowen 17 Terenure College 10

GARRYOWEN: Liam Coombes; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Tony Butler, Jack Oliver; Mark Donnelly, Dylan Murphy, James Kendrick, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Cian Hurley, Alan Fitzgerald, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Niall Fitzgerald, Jack Mullany, Roy Whelan, Des Fitzgerald, Ed Barry, David McCarthy.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Stephen O’Neill (capt), Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; Cathal Marsh, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Conor McEvoy, Adam Tuite, Mike Murphy, Conall Boomer, James Thornton, Sam Coghlan Murray.

UCC 9 BALLYNAHINCH 19, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Pens: Daniel Squires 3

Ballynahinch: Tries: Kyle McCall 2, Greg Hutley; Cons: Greg Hutley 2

HT: UCC 3 Ballynahinch 12

UCC: George Coomber; Rob Hedderman (capt), Killian Coghlan, Daniel Squires, Joe O’Leary; Eoin Monahan, Andrew O’Mahony; Alessandro Heaney, Tadgh McCarthy, James French, Richard Thompson, Mark Bissessar, Sam O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack Kelleher.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Corey Hanlon, Conor Booth, Patrick McBarron, Timothy Duggan, Billy Kiernan.

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Aaron Cairns, Rory Butler, Ryan Wilson, Ronan Patterson; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Kyle McCall, Peter Cooper, Tom Martin, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan, Oli Loughead, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: David Cooper, Ben Cullen, Gareth Gill, Kyle Gill, Chris Gibson, Callum McLaughlin.

UCD 31 CORK CONSTITUTION 31, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Dylan O’Grady, Sean O’Brien, David Ryan, Diarmuid Mangan; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 4; Pen: Chris Cosgrave

Cork Constitution: Tries: Alex McHenry, Max Abbott, James Murphy, Niall Kenneally; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 4; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

HT: UCD 17 Cork Constitution 14

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; Dylan O’Grady, David Ryan, James Tarrant, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Paddy Patterson; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Jonathan Fish, Gerry Hill, Simon Burke, Sean O’Brien, Jack Coolican.

Replacements: Killian McQuaid, Rory Mulvihill, Diarmuid Mangan, Richie Fahy, Luke Maloney, Niall Comerford.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; JJ O’Neill, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally, Sean French; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Duncan Williams; Brendan Quinlan, Max Abbott, Paddy Casey, John O’Callaghan, Cian Barry, John Forde, James Murphy, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Jack Dinneen, Rory Burke, Conor Kindregan, Malisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Gerry Hurley, Greg Higgins.

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE 22 MALONE 15, Rifle Park

Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: Andrew Morrison, Joe Finnegan, Peter Cromie; Cons: Andrew Morrison, Adam Doherty; Pen: Adam Doherty

Malone: Tries: Claytan Milligan, Dave Cave; Con: Rory Campbell; Pen: Callum Smith

HT: Banbridge 15 Malone 3

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Joe Finnegan, Ben Carson, Josh Cromie; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Callum Reid, Peter Cromie (capt), Stuart Cromie, Alex Thompson, Chris Allen, Max Lyttle, Matthew Laird, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Josh Chambers, Michael Cromie, Ryan Hughes, Alex Weir, Aaron Kennedy, Ross Cartmill.

MALONE: Rory Campbell; Gareth Millar, David McMaster, Nathan Brown, Ben McCaughey; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Claytan Milligan, Ricky Greenwood, James McAlister, Stewart McKendrick, Daryl Maxwell, Dave Cave (capt), Harry Andrews.

Replacements: Dan Kerr, Aidan McSwiggan, Zach Devine, Jonny Betts, Matthew Neill, Lawson Porter.

CITY OF ARMAGH 20 NAAS 21, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Ryan O’Neill, Matthew Hooks 2; Con: Harry Boyd; Pen: Harry Boyd

Naas: Tries: Will O’Brien 2, Bryan Croke; Cons: Peter Osborne 3

HT: City of Armagh 13 Naas 14

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Tim McNiece (capt), Ross Taylor, Matthew Hooks; Harry Boyd, Gerard Treanor; Paul Mullen, Jack Treanor, Philip Fletcher, Josh McKinley, John Glasgow, Nigel Simpson, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Peter Lamb, Dylan Poyntz, James Crummie, James Morton, Chris Colvin, Evin Crummie.

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Matt Stapleton, Sam Cahill; Craig Ronaldson, Connor Halpenny; Jack Barry, Connor Johnson, Adam Coyle, Patrick O’Flaherty, David Benn, Paul Monahan, Will O’Brien, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: John Sutton, Peter King, Paulie Tolofua, Tim Murphy, Bryan Croke, Fionn Higgins.

OLD BELVEDERE 24 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 23, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Joe Horan 2, Calum Dowling; Cons: Justin Leonard 3; Pen: Justin Leonard

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Richie Halpin 2, Myles Carey; Con: Mick O’Gara; Pens: Mick O’Gara 2

HT: Old Belvedere 3 St. Mary’s College 15

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; Jack Keating, David Butler, Justin Leonard, Ariel Robles; David Wilkinson, Conall Bird; James Bollard, Joe Horan, Ryan McMahon, Will McDonald, Connor Owende (capt), Fionn Mcwey, Calum Dowling, Paddy Dowling.

Replacements: Shane O’Hehir, Hugh Flood, Tom Mulcair, Jack Breen, Tommy Whittle, Jack Gilheany.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Dave Fanagan; Matt Timmons, Ryan O’Loughlin, Myles Carey, Craig Kennedy; Mick O’Gara, Colm Reilly; Niall McEniff, Richie Halpin (capt), Mick McCormack, Daniel Leane, Liam Corcoran, David Aspil, Niall Hurley, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Daniel Lyons, Peter Starrett, Conor Corcoran, Aaron O’Neill, Mark Fogarty.

OLD WESLEY 30 HIGHFIELD 3, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Alex Molloy, Josh Pim, Tommy O’Callaghan, Charlie O’Regan; Cons: Ian Cassidy, Paddy McKenzie; Pens: Ian Cassidy 2

Highfield: Pen: James Taylor

HT: Old Wesley 13 Highfield 0

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Tommy O’Callaghan, Eoin Deegan, James O’Donovan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Ben Murphy; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Jacob Barrett, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Will Fay, Josh Pim, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Robert Byrne, Sam Kenny, Alastair Hoban, Brendan Monahan, Paddy McKenzie, Charlie O’Regan.

HIGHFIELD: Sam Burns; Luke Kingston, Paddy O’Toole, Mark Dorgan, Paul Stack; James Taylor, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Kevin O’Byrne, Daragh Fitzgerald, Dave O’Connell, Fintan O’Sullivan, Ronán O’Sullivan, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Travis Coomey, Mick Dillane, Eoin Keating, Eddie Earle, David O’Sullivan, Shane O’Riordan.

SHANNON 62 NAVAN 0, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Alex Long, Ronan Coffey 2, Kelvin Brown, Killian Dineen, Jordan Prenderville, Conor Glynn 2, Penalty try; Cons: John O’Sullivan 5, John Bateman, Pen try con; Pen: John O’Sullivan

Navan: –

HT: Shannon 29 Navan 0

SHANNON: Darren Gavin; Josh Costello, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Jack O’Donnell; John O’Sullivan, Ian Leonard; Kieran Ryan, Alex Long, Roman Salanoa, Ronan Coffey, Jade Kriel, Odhran Ring, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Conor Glynn, Jamie Ryan, John Bateman, Colm Heffernan.

NAVAN: Ben Daly; Rory Gordon, Sean McEntagart, Evan Dixon, Ben McEntagart; Colm O’Reilly, Keith Kavanagh; Leigh Jackson, Niall Farrelly, Liam Carroll, Eoghan Noonan, Conor Hand, Conor Ryan, Conor Farrell (capt), Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Eoin O’Reilly, Alex McGoey, Andrew Doyle, Ronan Meegan, Paddy Fox, Mark Farrell.

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 7 Cashel 17, Eaton Park

Buccaneers 60 Dolphin 7, Creggs RFC

Old Crescent 34 MU Barnhall 27, Takumi Park

Queen’s University 48 Nenagh Ormond 21, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys 16 UL Bohemians 21, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Dungannon 29 Galway Corinthians 29, Stevenson Park

Galwegians 16 Malahide 17, Crowley Park

Greystones 14 Belfast Harlequins 24, Dr Hickey Park

Sligo v Blackrock College, Hamilton Park (match postponed due to unplayable pitch)

Wanderers 36 Ballina 20, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 16 Tullamore 5, Upritchard Park

Bruff 17 Omagh Academicals 15, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel 27 City of Derry 12, Fethard Town Park

Skerries 41 Midleton 16, Holmpatrick

Sunday’s Well 13 Enniscorthy 12, Musgrave Park

