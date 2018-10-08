Connacht announce plans for Sportsground stadium redevelopment.

It’s been a historic few days for Connacht rugby. Following hot on the heels of Friday night’s first win in Belfast since 1960, comes the announcement that the Sportsgrounds is set for 12,000 capacity €30m redevelopment.

Connacht Rugby have explored various possibilities for a suitable venue since their PRO12 victory in 2016. In the week after their win, they announced their future vision for the development of Connacht Rugby – Grassroots to Green Shirts -part of this vision aimed to deliver “facilities that match our ambition”. A ground share with Galway United at Eammon Decay Park was floated about a year ago, as was a purpose-built new venue at a site on the docks. However, the aim was to remain at their home since 1927 if possible.

Connacht supporters will be delighted to remain in their current home. The Sportsground is just a short stroll from Eyre Square and it generates a fantastic atmosphere on game day. There were various complications in arranging the redevelopment of the Sportsground as Connacht Rugby are sub-lease holders of the Irish Greyhound Board, who in turn are tenants of the Galway Agricultural and Sports Society.

The announcement comes just before the Government are due to release the details of the capital spend for budget 2018. Connacht will hope to avail of the Government’s Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund and in their announcement of this project they have stated that “The strategic benefits of the project to the entire region are also closely aligned with the Government’s National Planning Framework, Project Ireland 2040 as well as the recently launched National Sports Policy, all of which highlight the need for a regional spread of capital investment throughout the country.”

Phillip Browne, IRFU CEO commented that “The Sportsground has been the home of rugby in Connacht since 1927 and it is fitting that as the team develops and the ground does too. The province has made huge progress on and off the field, and the development of these facilities will sustain Connacht Rugby into the future. A high-performance training centre and a modern stadium are important for the future of rugby in the West of Ireland and the IRFU is fully supportive of, and looks forward to, the development of this exciting project.”

The images released by Connacht Rugby show a new indoor training facility on the current location of the training pitch, while the current Clan stand terrace will be redeveloped as a seated main stand.