Connacht beat Ulster for first time in 58 years

Connacht created a bit of history on Friday night with a 22-15 win over provincial rivals Ulster at Kingspan Stadium. It was the Western province first victory in Belfast since 1960. Ulster will not be pleased as it’s their second loss on the bounce having lost to Munster heavily last weekend 64-7.

Connacht deservedly led at break 14-5. Tiernan O’Halloran touching down after Matt Healy made a superb break after 5 minutes. Jack Carty kicked the resulting conversion and it was 7-0 to Andy Friend’s men. Connacht were then awarded a 20th penalty try, after a serious of scrums and penalties close to the Ulster try line. Connacht were in full control of proceedings but they conceded a soft enough try then when a cross kick by Billy Burns was misjudged by Caolin Blade, leaving the try scoring machine that is Jacob Stockdale to snatch the ball and touch it down for a try for the Ulster men. The TMO was needed to confirm the try as Stockdale was very close to crossing the deal ball zone.

Cooney missed the resulting conversion, but then Ulster had a glorious opportunity of a try which was from the half way line. Angus Kernohan kicked only for Stockdale to be judged ahead of the kicker and the try was chalked off. Ulster then crossed the line again, only for the TMO to come into play again. Stockdale played a clever little chip through for Peter Nelson. The TMO ruled that Nelson was in front of his team mate when the kick took place and the verdict was no try. In an entertaining first half Coetzee was yellow carded and sin binned for a high tackle. Connacht went in leading at half time.

It went from bad to worse to Ulster on the resumption of play as they were reduced to 13 men. This time though a red card was given to Matthew Rea after he took out Kelleher. John Cooney missed a penalty, while Coetzee returned from his sin bin. Cooney did kick a penalty though a few moments later and it was 14-8 now to Connacht a slim lead.

The pressure seemed to come on the Ulster scrum when Rory Best departed the seen on 65 minutes. The pressure eventually told when a penalty was awarded after a scrum and Carty availed of this opportunity to split the posts 17-8 to Connacht now. The game was sewn up then when Bundee Aki intercepted a pass to run through and score. Carty missed the conversion. Ulster never gave up and Tinoney crossed the line and it was converted by Cooney, however it was to little to late as the Connacht men head home happy with a fully deserving win at last in Belfast