Connacht edge out Bristol in pre-season friendly

Connacht continued their good run of form with a 14-12 win over Bristol at Ashton Gate on Friday. The win means that it was the western province third win on the spin since new boss Andy Friend took charge.

It was a excellent Connacht performance and they fully deserved their two point win in the end against a star studded Bristol side whom are coached now by former Connacht boss Pat Lam. Connacht will now go into the new PRO 14 season full of confidence for the opening game against Glasgow Warriors, while Bristol open their season with a difficult assignment against neighbours Bath. The big spenders of the Premiership looked better on paper in terms of players but that wasn’t noticeable for the game as it was pretty even throughout.

The first half was drib and drab stuff but there was some ferocious tackling from both sides. Bristol went in at the break leading 5-0, thanks to a try by full back Luke Daniels who crossed the line after 15 minutes, Ian Madigan who also plays with Bristol missed the resulting conversion however. The second half was a much better game with both sides going for it. Connacht were back on level terms within five minutes of the second half with the impressive Matt Healy crossing the whitewash in the left hand corner. They then took the lead after Jack Carty converted superbly. Once again though Bristol hit back with a try of their own 6 minutes later, this time it was the turn of Andy Uren, Ian Madigan stepped up to land the conversion and Bristol were five points to the good after 51 minutes, 12-7 the scoreboard read.

To their credit Connacht once again responded. This time coming on the back of some attacking pressure resulted in a penalty which was quickly tapped and ran over the line by Paul Boyle his first try for Connacht. Craig Ronaldson was given the task of adding the further two and he duly obliged. Bristol kept hammering at the Connacht defence but it was to no avail as Connacht ran out 14-12 winners.