Connacht fans torn on performance against Newcastle

Connacht got their European campaign off to a winning start on Saturday by beating the Newcastle Falcons by 14 points on a score line of 22-8. On what was a cold wintery evening in Galway, Connacht proved themselves to be the superior team without performing at their best.

Connacht’s performance was far from perfect and considering how the game planned out, Connacht should have got the bonus point from the game. I saw a lot of those comments in social media in the aftermath of the game, all stating that it wasn’t good enough and Connacht need to be better. While I agree with those statements, I got the feeling some Connacht fans didn’t even enjoy that win. Which to me is crazy.

Let’s look at the facts of yesterday’s game. Connacht were without the following names which, if all fit, start or at least feature in yesterday’s game. John Porch, Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki, Jack Cary, Kieran Marmion, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast and Dave Heffernan. That is a combined 1,001 caps of experience and talent. When you think about that side if it, getting ‘just’ a win on Saturday doesn’t seem so bad eh?

We must be realistic sometimes as Connacht fans. I have been guilty of this in the past too.

On my Podcast I have given out about not performing, especially at the start of the year, but that was with a lot of the big names playing. That was also when we lost games. How many times have Connacht performed like they did yesterday and lose the game? More than we like but yesterday they got the win. It was a dry evening but far from ideal conditions for free-flowing rugby. I know the temperature stated around freezing but I feel we should always deduct a few more degrees for the Sportsgrounds.

Let’s also look at the team that did start the game. Let’s compare the appearances to some of the players who did feature in the game to the ones I mentioned earlier. Cathal Forde, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sam Illo, Oisin McCormack and Colm Reilly. That is a combined 35 appearances with Oisin McCormack making his debut. 35 appearances across 7 players is an amazing statistic.

To name that team to kick off a European campaign is either an incredible risk from Andy Friend and Pete Wilkins or an incredible sign of trust in the squad and depth that they have built.

Connacht do not have the luxury of the likes of Leinster who can name a third string team and be confident of beating a lot of teams in Europe.

When Connacht signed the four players from Leinster in the off season, it was with games like yesterday in mind. When the International players are not available, having the likes of Peter Dooley who has over 100 appearances for Leinster and David Hawkshaw who can control a game from 10 is such a luxury. Josh Murphy has come into a Connacht squad and was the exact type of player Connacht needed. A player who can fight in the trenches when the going gets tough that Connacht lacked a bit last year. Then finally we saw the arrival of Adam Byrne. Connacht fans have been waiting and wondering when we would see the immense talent that we saw with Leinster and yesterday we saw it. That try he scored shows the talent he has. Few players can create a try from nothing like Adam did yesterday. He had no right to score that and to do it right before half time was such a huge moment.

Also, some of the youth we saw on display was fantastic. Dylan Tierney-Martin always puts in big performances. Diarmuid Kilgallen keeps scoring tries in big games and that is a good habit to be in. Colm Reilly looks like a great talent to have if one of the duo of Blade or Marmion moves on at the end of the year. Oisin McCormack had a night to remember for him and his family as he made his first appearance for the club. He also contributed a big turnover, and you could see the huge smile on his face.

While it was far from a polished display, and they should have won by more it was still a great start to the Challenge cup.

Next week’s opponents, Brive, were destroyed by Cardiff on a score line of 41-0. It would be easy to think that Connacht will win big next week but Brive will be a different team at home than they will away. Add in the fact that two former Connacht players in Sammy Arnold and Abraham Papali’i will be hoping to get one over on their former employers.

For now, lets just enjoy the win and be happy that Connacht have some real depth now built into this squad with some great young talent to boot.

