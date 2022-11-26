Connacht have to expect to win against underperforming Munster

1,692 total views, 1,692 views today

The URC is back after an international break and Connacht restart their season with a tough trip away to Munster in Thomond Park on Saturday.



After a gruelling opening stint Connacht would maybe have hoped for an easier restart than a trip to Limerick but if Connacht are the team, we think they are, they will be aiming for a win this Saturday.

Thomond Park is rarely a happy hunting ground for teams. It is a fortress and tends to get the best out of Munster teams. Ulster narrowly defeated Munster in their last game at Thomond and you would have to go back to 2019 for when Munster lost successive league games at home.

Munster’s current form will give Connacht belief, however.

Munster have lost their last five fixtures against the Irish provinces which would seem inconceivable to ever happen.

They have also only won twice this year from their opening seven games, defeating Zebre and the Bulls. What Munster will take great confidence from is their win over South Africa A over the international break. They dominated that team and many of the Munster youth shone and really put their hands up for selection.

Munster’s team:

Munster have started Joey Carberry at ten and selected Crowley on the bench. I think that’s a mistake personally and I think Connacht will be happier to see Joey start than Jack. Joey of course brings experience, but Jack brings that unpredictability that would scare defences and be harder to plan for.

A few other names that would scare me from a Connacht perspective in the back line is Mike Haley and Antoine Frisch. Haley has always played well against Connacht and Frisch has showed real promise in his few appearances so far. He has bags of talent and looks to be something special.

Munster’s pack is a mix of talented youth and bags of experience. The back row of O’Mahony, Hodnett and Kendellan is an intimidating one and will get through a mountain of work. The second row of Kleyn and Beirne is an outstanding duo and will give Connacht headaches in the line-out.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes.

Connacht’s team:

Connacht have named a very strong team for this trip. All the internationals bar Mack Hansen start. John porch goes to Full back with Tiernan O’Halloran out injured. Porch is very comfortable in that position and in many ways is his best position. A second row of Murphy and Thornbury is an uber talented one and a duo that will look to cause havoc in the line-out both in attack and defence.

At 9 and 10 Connacht have gone with blade and Carty. There is very little between Blade and Marmion at this stage and with both having contracts ending at the end of this season, it will be fascinating to see who gets more game time.

Jack will have a huge role to play if Connacht are going to win this game.

With no Hawkshaw available, the sole kicking responsibilities will be on Jack’s shoulders, and he will have to kick smart.

Bundee returns to Connacht after his last appearance where he saw red. He made a great cameo for Ireland last weekend, so he looks to be sharp despite the layoff. He brings so much to a Connacht team that when he’s available he almost has to start. Physically he sets the tone for the team and although he sometimes oversteps the mark, he is responsible for more good than bad.

A 6:2 split on the bench shows what kind of game Connacht are expecting.



This will be a physical battle for both packs and having that extra option on the bench is smart in my opinion. It also helps having someone like Conor Fitzgerald on the bench that can cover a few positions so selecting an extra forward isn’t as much as a risk.

Number/Name/Caps

15. John Porch (66)

14. Byron Ralston (6)

13. Tom Farrell (83)

12. Bundee Aki (119)

11. Alex Wootton (37)

10. Jack Carty (184) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (154)

1. Denis Buckley (215)

2. Dave Heffernan (171)

3. Finlay Bealham (173)

4. Josh Murphy (5)

5. Gavin Thornbury (68)

6. Cian Prendergast (33)

7. Conor Oliver (47)

8. Jarrad Butler (100)

16. Shane Delahunt (117)

17. Peter Dooley (5)

18. Jack Aungier (38)

19. Niall Murray (40)

20. Oisín Dowling (31)

21. Kieran Marmion (215)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (57)

23. Paul Boyle (79)

My Thoughts:

This game scares me as a Connacht fan. Travelling to Thomond is never easy. The atmosphere will be hostile, and you are guaranteed any 50/50 decision will go against you. That’s the same for every home ground by the way, not just Thomond. To win here will take a huge effort and a big performance. With that being said there is no reason why Connacht can’t go to limerick and get a win. They have showed that they have been the better team this season so far and already defeated Munster in Galway.

If Connacht are to take the next step and become the team, we all know they can, then going into Limerick and hoping for a good result is not going to cut it.



They have to expect to go and win. To have that confidence that they are a better team and to prove it. I have been guilty of saying a losing bonus point is good enough in some games and yes, Connacht do have to get better at taking bonus points when they are available, but they shouldn’t be thinking that way heading into a game, and I don’t think they do anymore.



The attitude of the players this Saturday will a go a long way of telling us how this team feels about themselves and their ambitions going forward. Buckle up because these games rarely disappoint.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com