Connacht miss opportunity against Ulster – Review and Video Highlights

Ulster got back to winning ways Friday night as they defeated Connacht 22-20 in what was a poor game for the spectators.

A game that only sparked into life with five minutes to go and has left more questions than answers on Connacht’s season.

Heading into the game I was confident that Connacht would get the win.



Both starting 15’s were strong, but Connacht’s bench was far stronger and Nathan Doak, who is a fantastic player was playing at 10 for Ulster. I would have hoped Connacht would look to exploit his lack of experience in that position, but it wasn’t to be. It was clear early on that Connacht’s attack just wasn’t there. It wasn’t even that the attack was sloppy, it just lacked creativity, it lacked any ambition.

First phase attack of a line-out or scrum was lethargic. Player took the ball standing and Ulster could easily soak up anything Connacht threw at them. Connacht’s only ventures into the Ulster 22 was when Ulster would lose the ball and Connacht would kick the ball down there to relive pressure. The Connacht defence was impressive during that first half, constantly thwarting Ulster time and time again but it was clear it wouldn’t be sustainable and Connacht bodies were going to get tired.

Ulster eventually broke through with some slick passing and an ounce of luck when Rob Little touched down. Considering Ulster had played all the ball it wasn’t surprising Connacht found themselves behind. Five minutes later Carty slotted a penalty and it left only two points between the teams at half time. Connacht fans were happy with the score line considering what they had just watched. You would have hoped at half time there would be a big reaction from Connacht, but I know myself, logically I had seen nothing in that first half that would have inspired me that Connacht could turn it around.



Some nights with Connacht you sort of know that its not there. Whatever the spark is, was just missing.

Ulster were the team that kicked on in the second half adding two maul tries in nine minutes. Connacht at this stage will be all too well familiar with Tom Stewart. Stewart scored a hat trick in the opening fixture of the season against Connacht and nearly added three more on Friday. Ulster’s maul really worked through the gears well near the try line and although Connacht’s maul defence has come on leaps and bounds, Ulster’s maul is one of the best around and they use it as such a weapon. Connacht’s defensive maul tactics were a tad strange at times. A few times they looked to go uncontested which would suggest an attempt to sack the maul but that never happened. The players would stand off and then eventually start to contest. I am not sure if it was a lack of communication but whatever it was, it wasn’t good.

Connacht showed a sign of life when Caolin Blade touched down just before the hour mark. Connacht’s attacking line-out was one of the few positives and Blade used his speed to pick and go and touch down. However, after a penalty from Cooney on the 71st minute it left Connacht fourteen points down with nine minutes to play. Then something switched.

The big question I have coming from this game is why it took so long for the attack to get going. The Connacht bench that came on all made impacts. Adam Byrne, Marmion and Hawkshaw in particular seemed to up the tempo and started making gains. Was it that Ulster picked up a yellow card? Was it that Connacht players finally started to try things and maybe move away from the system? I don’t know but Pete Wilkins and Andy Friend will need to review and discuss that. Connacht have great attacking players. They shouldn’t be so passive in attack. Last year the attack was one of the few highlights and now this year when Connacht have improved their defence and their set piece, the attack is spluttering and struggling to get into gear. It must be so frustrating.

It was nearly a robbery of a draw when Adam Byrne scored a last gasp try but it wasn’t to be the Hollywood ending for Jack Carty as his side line kick leaked left and missed.

Jack didn’t have a good night with the boot. Missed touches, kicks out on the full and missed conversions.

I thought defensively he put in a big shift but its clear the sharpness or confidence just isn’t there at the moment. I believe it will come back. He said himself during the week he is aiming to peak after the new year.



As always, some Connacht fans will moan and overreact but that’s just what they do.

My last thoughts are just what a massive, missed opportunity that was for Connacht. Ulster ere missing some big names and some big talent and Connacht were pretty much full strength. At home in front of a big crowd and Connacht just didn’t perform. Connacht have played five InterPro’s this season and only won one. With next week’s game at Leinster the last of the InterPro’s, it looks like one win from six. That just won’t cut it when you aspire to qualify for elite European rugby, and it definitely doesn’t help when you want top eight. The losing bonus point was great to get when the team only played well in the last ten minutes, but when we look back at the end of the season, if we don’t get top eight, Connacht will look at this game and the Leinster game at home as huge opportunities squandered.

