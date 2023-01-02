Connacht player ratings and video highlights from Leinster game

1,501 total views, 1,501 views today

The score line is not fair on Connacht. This was a decent game and a fairly close contest up until the 60-minute mark.

Leinster’s depth and pressure then became too much. Leinster are a far superior team to Connacht, so a loss is not surprising. If Connacht perform like they did in this game for the rest of the year, then they will win more than they will lose.

The problem is we have no idea what Connacht is going to show up. The big question is do you continue to let Jack kick? I think in open play he has been ok, but he has hurt the team with some poor kicking.

A possible option is playing Conor Fitzgerald at full back and allowing him to take the kicking responsibility. Will the coaching staff be that brave? We shall see.

Dooley – Scrummaged well and was a part of a successful line out and maul. Carried well in open play and has become a real asset to Connacht since joining. 7/10

Heffernan – Has found his form again. Line out throwing was great and never afraid to get stuck in physically. Carries and tackles big. 8/10

Robertson-McCoy – Scrummed well and was a part of a very successful line out. He is on the fringes of the squad and has not seen much game time. Was always going to be tough to perform at his best. 6/10

Darragh Murray – It seems like Connacht have got lucky with a second talented Murray brother. Darragh was uber physical and between him and Niall they gave Leinster nightmares at the line-out. Not a fan of the hair, however. 8/10

Niall Murray – Had a great game alongside his brother. Even though he is young he has plenty of experience and plenty of confidence. Fast becoming a line-out phenom. Likes to find himself on the wing too for a potential cross field kick which we all want to see at some stage. 8/10

Prendergast – Arguably one of Connacht’s most talented players but sometimes he tries to do too much. Was at fault for Leinster’s second try by attacking a ruck and leaving the pillar free. Gives away too many silly penalties too and refs will be aware of that. 6/10

Hurley-Langton – Worked hard and was physical but came up against better players on the opposition. Has played a lot for a new signing and should continue to get better as he gets more comfortable. 7/10

Butler – Phenomenal carrying in the first half which set up a lot of attacking platforms for Leinster. One of his best games in recent memory and got through an enormous amount of work. 8/10

Blade – Playing good rugby this year. He’s getting the nod ahead of Marmion and is taking his chance. Always a sniping threat and plays with a fast tempo that suits Connacht. 8/10

Carty – Jack seems to be lacking confidence. Connacht’s attack looked much sharper in the first half and a lot of that was due to Jack. He brought the ball to the line and chose good options. Jack’s kicking has been really poor this year. Missed touches and missed conversions are happening to often now. A silly yellow in the second half let his team down. Connacht might need to look at another kicking option. 6/10

Porch – Failed to really make an impact on the game. You can never question the effort but didn’t see a lot of ball. Defensively very solid, rarely misses tackles. 6/10

Hawkshaw – Was fantastic in the first half. Scored a great try against his old team and carries so big for a man of his size. Went off with an awful looking ankle injury so hopefully not out for long. 8/10

Farrell – When Tom carries like he carried in this game he is at his best. Tough to tackle and always looking to off load. Made huge ground regularly for Connacht and was one of the best performers. 9/10

Kilgallen – Showed well overall last night. Similar to Porch he didn’t see a lot of ball but defensively was solid. 6/10

O’Halloran – Poor day again for Tiernan. Got stepped twice by Larmour for Leinster’s third try and that kind of shows where he is at these days. Not awful but not sure what he offers Connacht going forward. 5/10

Delahunt – Came on at a time when Leinster started to dominate. Line out throwing was accurate but was part of a pack going backwards. 6/10

Buckley – Scrummaged well when he came on and was effective in the line out. Brought experience to help younger teammates like Sam Illo grow into the game. 6/10

Illo – Came on and found himself scrummaging against Andrew Porter and more than held his own and seems to be a real athlete. Connacht seem now to be willing to play him more and it will be interesting to see how he develops. 6/10

Dowling – Worked hard when he came on but didn’t seem to be able to impose his big frame on the game. Still learning a new position at 6. I hoped he would have pushed the physicality when he came on, but it didn’t happen. 6/10

Oliver – As always, he gets through a huge amount of unseen work. Hasn’t found his amazing form of last season so far but is vital to Connacht going forward. 7/10

Marmion – Seems to be second in the pecking order behind Blade but still has plenty to offer. Came into the game when Connacht were on the back foot so had no chance to impact the game. 7/10

Daly – Another player who can’t find the form of previous seasons. Has plenty of potential but can’t seem to put it together this season so far. A big man who should be looking to carry hard and make big gains. 6/10

Ralston – Came on earlier than expected and got stuck in and involved straight away. Hard to tell what Connacht have with Ralston, has been solid but hasn’t had a massive game as of yet. 7/10

Player of the Match – Tom Farrell

Connacht coaching:

Connacht’s game plan was simple. Kick the leather off the ball and try and play the game in Leinster’s half. You could tell they didn’t view this as even a potential losing bonus point by the team they selected.

While its not very ambitious, it probably is smart. This game was never one they were circling as a win. They now have another week were the likes of Bundee, Mack and Finlay are rested. If they go on a run now and those rested players play fantastic then it was worth it.

The Ref:

Eoghan Cross had a good game. He was consistent and was clear in his communications. The game flowed and wasn’t stopping and starting. Did he miss a few things? Absolutely but show me a ref that doesn’t. Only gripe I would have is Sexton’s tackle on Butler. That should have been at least a yellow for awful tackle technique but wasn’t even checked.

