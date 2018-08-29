Connacht rugby 2018/19- Fixtures, Squad News and Season Prediction

We have the fixtures for Connacht rugby along with updated squads and a prediction of how the season should go. Connacht will be under the stewardship of Andy Friend who will be in his first season in charge and if the results in the pre-season are anything to by Connacht will be just fine.

Fixtures

PRO 14

September – Sept 1st v Glasgow (H), 3pm, Sept 8th v Zebre (H) 5.15pm, 14th Sept v Edinburgh (A), 7.35pm, 22nd of Sept v Scarlets (H), 29th of Sept v Leinster (H) 5.15pm.

October – Oct 5th v Ulster (A) 7.35pm, , Oct 26th v Ospreys (A) t.bc,

November – 3rd Nov v Dragons (H) 5.15pm, 25th of Nov v Kings (A) 3pm.

December – 1st Dec v Cheetahs (A) 5PM, , 22nd Dec v Leinster (A) 7.45pm, 28th Dec v Ulster (H) 7.35pm,

January – 5th Jan v Munster (H) 7.35pm, 26th Jan v Cardiff (A) 5.15pm.

February – Feb 16th v Cheetahs (H) 5.30pm, 22nd Feb v Glasgow (A) 7.35pm.

March – Mar 2nd v Ospreys (H) 2.45pm, 22nd Mar v Treviso (H) TBC.

April – Apr 5th v Zebre (A) TBC, Apr 12th v Cardiff (H) TBC, Apr 26th v Munster (A) TBC.

Challenge Cup

13th Oct Challenge Cup TBC,

20th Oct Challenge Cup TBC

8th Dec Challenge Cup TBC,

15th Dec Challenge Cup TBC

11th Jan Challenge Cup TBC,

18th Jan Challenge Cup TBC,

Team News

Many players have departed the Connacht squad over the summer with players like Jake Heenan moving to Bristol, John Muldoon retiring, Pita Ahki heading to Toulouse, while several players were released by the club including Cormac Brennan, J.P Cooney, Denis Coulson, Andrew Browne, Steve Crosbie and Pat O’Toole. They have in turn brought in some quality players though including Robin Copeland from Munster, Kyle Godwin from Brumbies, David Horwitz from Melbourne Rebels, while Joe Maksymiw and Jonny Murphy come in from Leicester and Rotherham respectively. Sevu Reece also joins the province from Waikato, while three players from the Connacht academy are drafted into the senior set up,namely Peter Claffey, Cillian Gallagher and Conan O’Donnell.

Preview

Connacht will once again will look to have a good season. They are very hard to beat at the Sportsground and Andy Friend is sure to have plans in place when the big teams come to town. I expect to finish in the top this season and I expect them to reach quarter final or semi-final of the Challenge Cup given the quality of the team they have. Time will tell but I expect it be a good year for them.