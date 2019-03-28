Connacht Rugby’s Sportsground wins backing of Galway City Councillors

Huge news for Connacht rugby fans with the announcement that Galway City Councillors have made the redevelopment of the Sportsground top of their list when an applying for Government grants.

Connacht rugby announced the redevelopment of the ground they share with the Greyhound board last year to turn it into 12,000-capacity stadium and this got the Galway City Councillors number one vote.

There were four projects looking for the councillors top backing with for funding under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF), with €11 million regional aqua sports centre at Cappagh Park looking to be the main opposition to the Sportsground.

Cllr Ollie Crowe (FF) told the Connacht Tribune “In relation to regional balance, regional growth and regional development, it’s paramount that this local authority supports Connacht Rugby,”

It could be a great few weeks for the club, with a challenge cup quarter-final on Friday and a home game with Cardiff that could secure Champions Cup rugby at the Sportsground next season.