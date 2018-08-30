Connacht v Glasgow Warriors

Guinness Pro14, Round 1

The Sportsground, Galway @3pm, Saturday 1st September 2018

If there’s a familiar feel to this opening round fixture that’s because it’s the third consecutive year that the sides have met in Galway on the opening day of the new season. Glasgow Warriors have come out on top on the last two occasions. In September 2016 a 5-41 hammering of Pat Lam’s newly crowned Champions gave them a measure of revenge for back to back defeats to Connacht, in the last round of the regular league season (14-7) and two weeks later in the Pro12 semi-final at the Sportsground (16-11) in Connacht’s title-winning season of 2015-16. Glasgow’s first game under new coach Dave Rennie last September saw him face his former Chiefs back coach, and the newly appointed Connacht head coach Kieran Keane. In the type of wild and wet conditions that the Sportsground has become infamous for, Glasgow edged a tight game by 12-18.

Once again we have a new Connacht coach heading into his first competitive outing, with Australian Andy Friend taking up the reins this season. This time around the transition for the new coach appears to have been smoother. Unlike the start to last season, all of the backroom team are still in situ. Nigel Carolan (Backs Coach), Jimmy Duffy (Forwards Coach) and Peter Wilkins (Defence Coach) are a year into their roles and Andy Friend has stated that he didn’t attempt to change too much in pre-season.

Friend also spoke about slight adjustments that he will incorporate into Connacht’s play from his time coaching the Australian 7’s team. “There’s a few different things around the breakdown and around our restarts that when you watch our games, you might see some new stuff that comes from 7’s that we’re adding to our game”.

Connacht’s warm-up for new season bodes well for the year ahead. They recorded wins away to Brive and Bristol and put forty points on Wasps in Dubarry Park in Athlone. Glasgow’s pre-season has been more of a mixed bag. They had a big win over Harlequins (50-17), however, this was followed up with a drubbing by Northampton Saints last time out (41-15).

New addition Kyle Godwin looks to have formed a dangerous centre pairing with last seasons Connacht player of the year, Tom Farrell. New club captain Jarrad Butler takes on the mantle of leadership after the departure of stalwart John Muldoon, while new arrivals Robin Copeland and Colby Fainga’a will add to back row options.

The Warriors’ out-half from last season, Finn Russell, has moved onto Racing 92 in France and 21 year old Adam Hastings (son of former Scottish legend Gavin Hastings) is looking to make the vacant 10 jersey his own. Former fans favourite DTH Van Der Merwe has returned to the club and will pose a threat to Connacht with his power and pace.

Once again this season the Craggy Rugby podcast in association with the Connacht Clan – The official Connacht Rugby Supporters’ Club and Sports News Ireland, will have all the latest Preview, Review and Interviews from Connacht Rugby. Their latest episode is available here.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides are due to be announced on Friday morning.

BETTING ADVICE

Glasgow Warriors, having topped Conference A last year, are favourites coming into this game at 7/10, while Connacht are 3/2 for the home win. The draw is available at 25/1. On the Handicap market Connacht are available at +3. While on paper Glasgow look the stronger side, Connacht have gone well in pre-season and have had less of their squad involved in the June Internationals so should be well rested and raring to go.