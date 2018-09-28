Connacht v Leinster, Preview, Team News – Kick off 5.15pm Saturday

Connacht and Leinster renew their rivalry on Saturday evening at the Sportsground in what is going to be a bumper crowd at the Galway venue.

Preview

This will be the first meeting of the sides since Leinster slumped to a 47-10 loss the Sportsground last season in a game which marked the retirement of John Muldoon from the game. Both sides have made good starts to this campaign. Connacht have won two and lost two from their four games to date, they went to beat Zebre and most recently the Scarlets last weekend, while they have lost out to Edinburgh (17-10) and to Glasgow (27-26).

Leinster have also played four games to date, winning three and losing one. The three wins coming against Dragons, Edinburgh and Cardiff, while they lost to the Scarlets (23-21). Leo Cullen will know this is a massive challenge especially heading to the Sportsground where the atmosphere will be electric.

Looking at the odds for the game Leinster are 4/9 favourites, Connacht are priced up 15/8 with most firms. The draw is 17/1. I quite like the odds on Sean Cronin to score a try in 80 minutes at 3/1. I also think Leinster will win it narrowly so a winning margin bet of Leinster to win by 1-10 points is 21/10. I expect Leinster to win somewhere within this margin possibly 5 or 6 points.

Team News

Connacht

Both sides have named strong starting XV. Mayo native David Heffernan will captain Connacht with Jaryd Butler ruled out through injury. Heffernan will captain the side from the hooker position alongside Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham. Ultan Dillane comes back into the team and is the only change from last weekends game against the Scarlets, he will partner Quinn Roux, Colby Fainga’a will make his first start for the Western men, he will form a trio with Robin Copeland and Sean O’Brien (Connacht). Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion will continue their half back partnership, while Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell also continue in midfield. Matt Healy and Cian Kelleher retain their spots on the wings, while the impressive Tiernan O’Halloran continues in the full back position wearing number 15.

Manager Thoughts: Andy Friend head coach of Connacht speaking about said it’s one for the supporters, he said “This is obviously a massive occasion for our supporters. They have been fantastic so far this season and the players have really responded to their support. The Sportsground will be packed and even with our additional terracing it will be a sell-out. That is hugely encouraging. The people of the province are behind us and we want to deliver a performance for them on Saturday”.

Leinster

Leo Cullen has also announced his side for Saturday’s eagerly anticipated tie. He will welcome back a number of players including Sean O’Brien who will have a place on the bench. It is expected he will get some game time. Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Wexford man Tadgh Furlong start in the front row, while Devin Toner and Scott Fardy retain their partnership at number 4 and 5 respectively. Rhys Ruddock, Josh Van Der Flier and Jack Conan complete the forwards. In the backs then Rob Kearney is selected at full back, while Jordan Larmour is selected at number 14 and Gary Ringrose at 13. Joe Tomane and James Lowe are selected in midfield. Luke McGrath will partner Johnny Sexton at half back.