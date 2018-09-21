Connacht v Scarlets team news

Connacht coach Andy Friend makes six changes from the side that lost 17-10 against Edinburgh in Murrayfield last Saturday. Dennis Buckley returns to the front row in place of Conan O’Donnell. In the second row, Quinn Roux replaces Ultan Dillane, while Robin Copeland will make his first start in the Pro14 as a Connacht player.

In the backs, there is a new centre pairing as Bundee Aki will make his first start of the season after appearing off the bench last week, while Tom Farrell comes back in alongside him after recovering from an illness that kept him out of the last two games. Kyle Godwin and Eoin Griffin are both rested this week.

On the wing, Cian Kelleher comes in for Niyi Adeolokun.