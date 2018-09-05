Connacht v Zebre preview, team news and betting advice.

Connacht v Zebre

Guinness Pro14, Round 2

The Sportsground, Galway @5:15pm, Saturday 8th September 2018

After the disappointment and frustration of a narrow one-point defeat, Connacht must pick themselves off and go again in search of their first win of the new season. They were defeated by an experienced Glasgow side loaded with Scottish internationals. However, having been 9 points up with Adam Hastings sent to the bin for Glasgow, Connacht will be frustrated not to have seen it out.

Zebre will travel to the Sortsground full of confidence after their double score, 32-16, bonus point win over the Kings last weekend. Former Connacht coach, now with Zebre, Michael Bradley enjoyed a winning return to the Sportsgroud, as his men were victorious on their last visit in February. They outscored the hosts three tries to one and won on a scoreline of 19-11. It was possibly the low point of the Kieran Keane era and new coach Andy Friend will be targeting this encounter as a must-win game as Zebre are a real rival for a Conference A qualifying slot for next years Champions Cup.

Defensively Connacht will be disappointed to have conceded two tries to from rolling mauls. Also, Glasgow’s second try from George Turner came as the pillars of the ruck were not protected and Turner ran over for a soft looking try. However, there was a lot of positives in defeat for the men from the west. New centre pairing of Tom Farrell and Kyle Godwin impressed. Jack Carthy had a fine game at 10 and Connacht line-out functioned well all day.

In another bit of positive news for Connacht, new signing Seve Reece, who is due to arrive in Galway after his Mitre 10 Cup commitments to Waikato

finish, scored a hat-trick of tries against Wellington on Wednesday morning.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides are due to be announced on Friday morning.

BETTING ADVICE

Connacht are 1/6 on for the win and Zebre are available at 4/1 which is quiet generous given the fact that the won here last season and got off to a winning start last Saturday. The draw is available at 40/1. The handicap betting is sees Zebre at +13. I feel Connacht should win, but Zebre will probably stay inside the 13 point margin.

