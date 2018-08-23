Connacht’s Friend names side to take on familiar faces in Ashton Gate tomorrow night.

There will be a reunion of sorts taking place in Ashton Gate Stadium tomorrow evening at 7.45pm when Connacht come up against a Bristol Bears side coach by their former boss Pat Lam. However he is far from the only connection with the western province as former captain and Connacht legend John Muldoon is begining his coaching carrer in Bristol this season. Other familiar faces include former Connacht players Jack Heenan and Aly Muldowney, as well as former Connacht player and assistant coach Conor McPhilips who is Lam’s right hand man. Bristol Bears have named former Irish and Leinster player Ian Madigan at 10 for tomorrows game, while former Ulster player Charles Piutau is named on the bench.

Connacht will be looking to continue their positvie pre season campaign as the build towards their Pro14 season opener against Glasgow Warriors next Saturday 1st September at the Sportsground. They have already recorded wins over French side Brive and English premiership side Wasps.

There are five changes to the side that started that impressive 43-10 win over Wasps in Athlone last weekend. New signing Robin Copeland comes in for his first start for the province at number 8 in place of Eoin McKeon, Paul Boyle who impressed in that game in aginst Wasps retains his place and James Connolly comes in for new captain Jarrad Butler who picked up a minor rib injury last Saturday. While Joe Maksymiw makes way for Ultan Dillane who will partner James Cannon in the second row. The front row remains the same as last weekends starters.

In the backs James Mitchell starts alongside Jack Carthy and Tom Farrell and Kyle Godwin continue their center partnership. Cian Keller moves to the wing to make room for the return of Tiernan O’Halloran to fullback while Matt Healy is named on the other wing.

Bristol Bears

1. Yann Thomas 2. Harry Thacker 3. John Afoa

4. Ed Holmes 5. Joe Latta

6. Steve Luatua (c) 7. George Smith 8. Jack Lam

10. Ian Madigan 9. Nic Stirzaker

14. Luke Morahan 13. Alapati Leiua 12. Siale Piutau 11. Ryan Edwards

15. Luke Daniels

Subs: 16. Nick Fenton-Wells, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. Jake Armstrong, 19. Chris Vui, 20. Jordan Crane, 21. Andy Uren, 22. Callum Sheedy, 23. Charles Piutau, 24. Piers O’Conor.