Cullen and Larmour clam Pro 14 awards

The Guinness Pro 14 awards were handed on Monday night in Glasgow with 10 players/coaches recognised for their contributions throughout the 2017/18 season.

Leinster scooped three of the awards after their successful year winning the Champions Cup and Pro 14 double. Leo Cullen head coach of Leinster took home the Coach of the Season award, Jordan Larmour won the Honda Young Player of the Year award, while Barry Daly picked up his award for been the competitions top try scorer for the 2017/18 season. In addition to these three awards, 5 Leinster players were also selected on the Pro 14 team of the year, with Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Jack Conan, James Lowe and Jordan Larmour all selected in the 15. Lowe was also put up for nomination for the players’ player of the season, an award that was scooped up by the Scarlets man Tadgh Beirne who I am pretty sure we will be seen a lot of in the green jersey this year.

Other awards that were for grabs included two new awards, these been named the tackle machine award and the Ironman award. Cardiff Blues player Olly Robinson picked up the tackle machine award. The award was based on players who made 200 tackles or more with the award going to the player with the highest completion percentage. Robinson made 243 tackles with a completion percentage over of 94%. The Ironman award went to Zebre’s Giulio Bisegni. This award was based on the player who played the most minutes on the pitch across the 21 regular season games. Bisegni in total played 1504 minutes equating to 25.06 hours of playing in total.

List of Guinness PRO14 Award Winners

Guinness Players’ Player of the Season: Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Guinness PRO14 Coach of the Season: Leo Cullen (Leinster Rugby)

Honda Young Player of the Season: Jordan Larmour (Leinster Rugby)

Guinness PRO14 Chairman’s Award: Ed Jackson (Dragons)

Gilbert Golden Boot Award: Fred Zeilinga (Toyota Cheetahs)

Guinness PRO14 Dream Team Captain: Callum Gibbins (Glasgow Warriors)

Guinness PRO14 Top Try Scorer: Barry Daly (Leinster Rugby)

Guinness PRO14 Tackle Machine: Olly Robinson (Cardiff Blues)

Guinness PRO14 Ironman: Giulio Bisegni (Zebre Rugby Club)

Specsavers FairPlay Award: Scarlets

Guinness PRO14 Dream Team 2017/18

The Guinness PRO14 Dream Team was named after over 75 media personnel selected their best players. To be eligible players had to have made at least 9 appearances in the 2017/18 season.

Forwards

1. Rob Evans – Scarlets

2. Torsten van Jaarsveld – Toyota Cheetahs

3. Andrew Porter – Leinster Rugby

4. Scott Fardy – Leinster Rugby

5. Tadhg Beirne – Scarlets

6. Aaron Shingler – Scarlets

7. Callum Gibbins – Glasgow Warriors CAPTAIN

8. Jack Conan – Leinster Rugby

Backs

9. John Cooney – Ulster Rugby

10. Rhys Patchell – Scarlets

11. James Lowe – Leinster Rugby

12. Hadleigh Parkes – Scarlets

13. Nick Grigg – Glasgow Warriors

14. Jordan Larmour – Leinster Rugby

15. Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby