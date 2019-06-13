Diageo end deal with London Irish following Jackson signing

Diageo, who fall under the same company as Guinness has said it has ended it’s sponsorship of English rugby club London Irish over the signing of Paddy Jackson.

The company released a statement on Thursday in which it said “We have met with the club to express our concerns. Their recent decision is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship.” RTE reported earlier this week that discussions had taken place between Diageo and London Irish expressing the signing of the former Ireland fly-half.

In a statement, London Irish said that they were disappointed that Diageo had decided not to renew its sponsorship agreement with the club and in the manner in which the company had chosen to do so. The club went on to say they also had an offer to meet with senior management last year which wasn’t taken up on. The statement said, “It is regretful that this relationship has ended in the manner that it has”.

Jackson’s IRFU contract was cancelled after the player was found not guilty in a high profile rape trial in 2018. He subsequently moved to Perpignan. However, in May of this year, London Irish, who won the second tier in English rugby, announced they had signed Jackson. It is not the first sponsorship issue as the club, Cash Converters also pulled the plug on their sponsorship with the club, they said “As a company, we are committed to the highest possible standards when it comes to our investments in any sponsorships. The club though has said that this decision was unrelated to the signing of Paddy Jackson.