Draw for 2019/20 Heineken Cup – 1pm Wednesday 19th June

It’s going to be an amazing few months of rugby, but provincial fans will be very excited next Wednesday with the draw for the pools for next seasons Heineken Cup.

The draws for the composition of the pools for the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will take place at the Centre de Congrès Beaulieu in Lausanne, Switzerland this day week on Wednesday 19 June.

The key event which starts at 13.00 (UK and Irish time) will be streamed live on www.epcrugby.com and on official tournament Facebook pages. The draw for the Challenge Cup pools will be followed immediately by the pool draw for the Heineken Champions Cup at approximately 13.20.

The following clubs have qualified for the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup:

Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Saracens, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester Rugby, Northampton Saints, Harlequins, Bath Rugby, Sale Sharks

Guinness PRO14 – Leinster Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, Munster Rugby, Ulster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Benetton Rugby, Ospreys

TOP 14 – Toulouse, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Lyon, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Montpellier

The following clubs have qualified for the 2019/20 Challenge Cup:

TOP 14 – Castres Olympique, Stade Francais Paris, RC Toulon, Bordeaux-Bègles, Pau, Agen, Bayonne, Brive

Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Wasps, Bristol Bears, Worcester Warriors, Leicester Tigers, London Irish

Guinness PRO14 – Scarlets, Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh Rugby, Dragons, Zebre Rugby Club

Continental Shield – Enisei-STM, Rugby Calvisano