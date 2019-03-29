eir sport to broadcast all four Irish provinces’ European quarter-finals this weekend

eir sport will broadcast live coverage of all four of the Irish provinces’ European quarter-finals, this weekend, Friday 29th March to Sunday 31st March 2019.

First up tonight, Connacht are away at the Sale Sharks in the European Challenge Cup last eight.

Tomorrow, Munster will make the trip to Scotland to play Edinburgh, while in an All-Ireland clash Leinster face Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The remaining five quarter-final games across both the Heineken Champions Cup and the European Challenge Cup competitions will also be broadcast live.

Full List of Games and On-Air Times