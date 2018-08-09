eir sport’s Guinness Pro 14 presenters and commentators named

Former Ireland international and Ulster Rugby player Tommy Bowe will present eir sport’s coverage of the 2018-19 Guinness PRO14.

Bowe heads a team of experts which will include former Ireland internationals Luke Fitzgerald, Donncha O’Callaghan and Mary Louise ‘Maz’ Reilly along with The42.ie rugby journalist, Murray Kinsella.

The eir sport rugby commentary team will be Conor Morris and Liam Toland, with Maz Reilly working as the pitch side reporter for all Leinster and Munster home games. Murray Kinsella will be the main presenter of the station’s Guinness PRO14 weekly highlights magazine show which will review and preview each round of games.

eir sport recently announced their landmark partnership to broadcast all 152 games of the 2018-19 Guinness PRO14 season including every Munster and Leinster game live, with over 30 hours of Guinness PRO14 programming every week throughout the season including up to six live games per round.

The Guinness Pro14 season kicks off on August 31st when Leinster Rugby will play Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park.