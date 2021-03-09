Everything you need to know – Challenge & Champions Cup knockout stage draws

Leinster and Munster are in the Champions Cup knockout stage taking place at 12:15pm, with Connacht and Ulster in the Challenge Cup draw at 12pm.

When are the draws taking place?

The draws for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland today (Tuesday, 9 March) at 12:00 (UK and Irish time).

Where can I watch the draws?

The draws will be streamed live on HeinekenChampionsCup.com, with exclusive blog coverage starting at 10:30, running through until 14:00. The draws for the Round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup will be followed immediately by draws for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 and quarter-finals at approximately 12:20.

Who has qualified for the last 16?

The knockout stage qualifiers are as follows: Racing 92, Leinster Rugby, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles, Munster Rugby, Lyon, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Scarlets, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Edinburgh Rugby, Gloucester Rugby, RC Toulon, Sale Sharks

Are there key rules as part of the draws?

Yes. Clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another, however, clubs from Pool A and clubs from Pool B can be drawn against one another.

Who will play at home?

Clubs that have won both pool stage matches on the pitch – with results not impacted by COVID-19 – will each play at home in the Round of 16, so Racing 92, Bordeaux-Bègles, Leinster, Munster and Wasps are all guaranteed home fixtures.

Teams in the Challenge Cup

London Irish, Ospreys, Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Blues, Zebre Rugby Club, Agen, Benetton Rugby, Newcastle Falcons, Ulster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby, Montpellier, Dragons, Harlequins, Glasgow Warriors

NB London Irish, Ospreys and Leicester Tigers are guaranteed home matches in the Round of 16.

Will the quarter-final draw also take place?

Yes. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place at approximately 12:30 immediately following the Round of 16 draw. Clubs from the same league can be drawn against one another in the quarter-finals.

When will the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches take place?

The Round of 16 matches will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the following weekend (9/10/11 April). The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the Round of 16 matches will be announced shortly following the draws. You can watch all matches live on BT Sport, with live free-to-air coverage also on Virgin Media and Channel 4.