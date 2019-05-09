Extra 677 Seats Installed in RDS for Leinster v Munster Guinness Pro14 Semi-Final

Leinster Rugby has this afternoon announced that an additional 677 seats will be installed at the RDS Arena in Dublin for the Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final against Munster Rugby on Saturday, 18 May, KO 2.30pm.

It has also been confirmed that demand for tickets for the inter-provincial clash has already surpassed last season’s knockout clash between the sides.

When the additional seats are installed in the North and South Stands, it will bring the capacity for the game to 18,977.

Tickets are now on sale at leinsterrugby.ie or on Ticketmaster.