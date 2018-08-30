Farrell rejects approach from England

Ireland rugby defence coach Andy Farrell has rejected a chance to return to England set up according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Farrell a former rugby league and rugby union international which his native England is seen as a vital part of Joe Schmidt’s backroom team and the news that he has now turned an opportunity to return to England and replace Paul Gustard as coach is a massive boost for Ireland as they look ahead to the Six Nations and a World Cup year in Japan in 2019.

It is expected that former Gustard will be replaced by New Zealander John Mitchell who coached the All Blacks. Gustard left his role at England to take up a job with the Harlequins in the English Premiership. Farrell worked with England when Stuart Lancaster was in charge and he has also worked with the British and Irish Lions team on the winning tour to Australia in 2013 as well as working with them last year in the drawn series with New Zealand. Farrell is the father of Owen who is a regular in the England starting 15, Andy Farrell is contracted with the IRFU till 2020 at the very least.