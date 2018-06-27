Felipe Contepomi appointed Leinster Rugby’s Backs Coach

Leinster Rugby has confirmed that their former player and 87-time Argentina international Felipe Contepomi has been appointed the club’s new Backs Coach.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Head Coach Leo Cullen hailed the appointment of Contepomi, who played 116 times for the province having joined the side in 2003, and said he looked forward to welcoming his former team mate back:

“We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to recruit someone we think can build on the work done over the last few seasons, and who can ultimately add to the systems and the processes we already have in place. To be able to call on someone of Felipe’s standing, not only within this club but within the game of rugby as a whole, is a huge boost for us as we look towards the season ahead.”



He was nominated for the IRB Player of the Year Award in 2007 and until last season was the record all-time point scorer for the club with 1,225 points.

Contepomi previously enjoyed much success with Leinster winning a Celtic League title in 2008 and a Heineken Cup title a year later before joining Toulon in France. In 2017, the Argentinian was inducted in the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Contepomi has worked with the Argentinean Rugby Union as Head Coach of the Argentina XV for 2017-18 and with the Jaguares in Super Rugby.