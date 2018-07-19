Fixtures for new Premiership Rugby Cup, starting Friday, 26th October

Worcester Warriors and Sale Sharks will kick off the brand new Premiership Rugby Cup competition when it is launched on Friday, 26th October.

Involving the 12 Gallagher Premiership Rugby clubs, and with total prize money of more than half a million pounds, the Premiership Rugby Cup will be played over four pool rounds, including the Derby Day weekend, semi-finals and Final.

The first weekend sees two matches live on BT Sport with Saracens hosting Leicester Tigers on Saturday, 27th October and Exeter Chiefs making the trip to Newcastle Falcons the next day.

The Premiership Rugby Cup will comprise three pools of four teams each and will kick off with the first three pool rounds beginning on the last weekend of October and the last round in the New Year.

The New Year round will see Derby Day clashes for the 12 teams before the Cup moves into the knockout phase with the three pool winners and the best runner up moving into the semi-finals.

The Derby Day round is split over two weekends, ensuring all players receive a mid-season break. There will be prize money in every match for the winning team, with four rounds followed by semi-finals and a Final, with the Final being staged at the home ground of the highest seeded team.

“The Cup has been a highly successful competition in recent years in helping develop the best new Premiership and England players, in front of big crowds and TV audiences,” said Premiership Rugby Chief Executive, Mark McCafferty.

“An audience of more than 1.3m watched live coverage of the Cup on BT Sport last season, a 37% increase year on year. This competition is fundamental to developing young players for Gallagher Premiership Rugby and European action in front of big crowds at matches with a more intense atmosphere.”

Round 4 Televised matches to be selected following the end of Round 3

Premiership Rugby Cup Fixtures

Round 1 (26/27/28 October 2018)

Friday 26th October

Pool 2

7.45pm – Worcester Warriors v Sale Sharks, Sixways

Saturday 27th October

Pool 3

2pm – Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears, Franklin’s Gardens

Pool 1

3pm – Bath Rugby v Harlequins, Recreation Ground

Pool 3

3pm – Gloucester Rugby v Wasps, Kingsholm

Pool 2

3pm – Saracens v Leicester Tigers, Allianz Park – Live on BT Sport

Sunday 28th October

Pool 1

3pm – Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs, Kingston Park – Live on BT Sport

Round 2 (2/3/4 November 2018)

Friday 2nd November

Pool 3

7.45pm – Bristol Bears v Gloucester Rugby, Ashton Gate – Live on BT Sport

Pool 2

8pm – Sale Sharks v Saracens, AJ Bell Stadium

Saturday 3rd November

Pool 1

1pm – Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby, Sandy Park

Pool 2

3pm – Leicester Tigers v Worcester Warriors, Welford Road

Sunday 4th November

Pool 1

3pm – Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons, Twickenham Stoop – Live on BT Sport

Pool 3

3pm – Wasps v Northampton Saints, Ricoh Arena

Round 3 (9/10/11 November 2018)

Friday 9th November

Pool 3

7.45pm – Gloucester Rugby v Northampton Saints, Kingsholm – Live on BT Sport

Pool 2

7.45pm – Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks, Welford Road

Pool 1

7.45pm – Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby, Kingston Park

Saturday 10th November

Pool 1

1pm – Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins, Sandy Park

Sunday 11th November

Pool 2

3pm – Saracens v Worcester Warriors, Allianz Park

Pool 3

3pm – Wasps v Bristol Bears, Ricoh Arena – Live on BT Sport

Round 4 Derby Day (25/26/27 January 2019)

Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs, Ashton Gate

Harlequins v Saracens, Twickenham Stoop

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers, Franklin’s Gardens

Worcester Warriors v Wasps, Sixways

Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons, AJ Bell Stadium

Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby, Recreation Ground