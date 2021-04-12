Former Leinster Scrumhalf to Re-Join Ahead of 2021/22 Season

Leinster Rugby has confirmed the signing of former player Nick McCarthy for next season, he will compete with Luke McGrath and JGP.

The 26-year-old scrumhalf came through the Leinster Rugby Academy system and scored four tries in 36 appearances for Leinster before signing with Munster ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen said, “Nick is a player we know very well. We know the qualities that he brings as a player but also as a person and the additional experience he now has from two years in another environment is an added advantage.

“We look forward to him joining us for pre-season and welcoming him back to UCD.”

McCarthy has been capped at Ireland Under 20s level and captained them at the 2014 U20s World Cup.

“I want to thank everyone for my time in Munster Rugby. It’s a special club to play for with a great rugby culture. I have really enjoyed the experience, learned loads and made friends for life.

“I am excited now to get back to Dublin in the summer. I will continue to challenge myself, compete at the highest level and hopefully add value to the squad in Leinster.” said McCarthy.

McCarthy made his Leinster Rugby debut in December 2015 in the Aviva Stadium against Toulon in the Champions Cup and his last game for his home province was the Guinness PRO14 Final against Glasgow Warriors in Celtic Park in 2019.

Nick McCarthy:

DOB: 25 March 1995

Position: Scrumhalf

Height: 1m 80cm

Weight: 84kgs

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com