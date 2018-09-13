Friend names Connacht side to face Edinburgh

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made four changes from the side that secured a bonus point win over Zebre last Saturday for tomorrow evenings game away to Edinburgh at Murrayfield at 7:35 pm.

Kieran Marmion comes in for his first start of the season in place of Caolin Blade. Conan O’Donnell comes in for Dennis Buckley and Ultan Dillane returns to the second row this week in place of Quinn Roux, while Niyi Adeolokun who scored a try off the bench last week will start in place of Cian Kelleher.

Meanwhile, Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh side will be anxious to make amends after surrendering a 17 point lead again Ulster last weekend. Mark Bennet makes way for James Johnstone at Centre, while Duhan van der Merwe starts on the wing in place of Tom Brown. The final change is in the back row where Hamish Watson starts ahead of Viliame Mata.

Edinburgh: 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Stuart McInally, 3. WP Neil, 4. Ben Toolis, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Luke Hamilton, 9. Henry Pyrgos, 10. Simon Hickey, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 12. Matt Scott, 13. James Johnstone, 14. Dougie Fife, 15. Blair Kinghorn. Replacements: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Magnus Bradbury, Sean Kennedy, Jaco van der Walt, Juan Pablo Socino.

The Craggy Rugby podcast preview this match here –