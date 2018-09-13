Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round 3 Fixtures and Previews

The Gallagher Premiership Round 3 kicks-off on Friday night with a clash between League new-boys Bristol Bears and Gloucester Rugby, with the game live on BT Sport.

The BT Sport cameras head to the Stoop on Saturday for the arrival of Bath Rugby. The three other Saturday matches this weekend come from Sandy Park, Franklin’s Gardens and Sixways, while Wasps host Leicester on Sunday in another game live on BT Sport.

Friday 14th September

Gloucester Rugby v Bristol Bears (Kingsholm, 7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Gloucester have made an unbeaten start to a new campaign for the first time since 2016-17. Gloucester’s only defeat in their last four home games in all tournaments was to Bath in round 21 last season.

Bristol’s six game winning run in all competitions ended at Saracens last weekend and the Bears have not won away from home in Premiership Rugby since beating Sale by a single point in Salford on New Year’s Day 2017.

Saturday 15th September

Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks (Sandy Park, 3pm)

Exeter have not been defeated in a Premiership Rugby regular season fixture since they visited Wasps on 18th February. Exeter have never begun a Premiership Rugby campaign with three straight victories whilst their only defeat at Sandy Park in the competition since October 2016 was by the narrowest of margins to Worcester last February.

Sale ended a four-game losing run with their victory at home to Worcester last weekend. The Sharks have lost their last three away games since beating Northampton 34-25 at Franklin’s Gardens in early March.

Harlequins v Bath Rugby (Twickenham Stoop, 3pm) Live on BT Sport

Harlequins only victory in the last seven rounds of Gallagher Premiership Rugby was 51-23 at home to Sale on the opening weekend of the season. Quins have won just twice at Twickenham Stoop in Premiership Rugby in 2018 – against Bath in March and Sale two weeks ago.

Bath are without a win in the opening two rounds of Gallagher Premiership Rugby and have not been winless in the opening three rounds since 2005-06. Bath’s only away win in Premiership Rugby since January was at Gloucester in round 21 last season.

Northampton Saints v Saracens (Franklin’s Gardens, 3pm)

Northampton Saints last four fixtures in Gallagher Premiership Rugby have all been won by the home side on the day. The Saints were beaten five times at Franklin’s Gardens in the tournament last season.

Saracens have not been beaten in Premiership Rugby since they visited Sandy Park in early March. Saracens four defeats on the road in the competition last season were at Bath, Gloucester, Harlequins and Exeter.

Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons (Sixways, 3pm)

Worcester Warriors have lost their last three Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches whilst their only victory in the first three rounds of the tournament in any season since 2012 was 13-12 at home to Northampton in 2015.

Newcastle Falcons have slipped to four straight Premiership defeats but have not lost five in succession in the tournament since season 2015-16. The Falcons only away win since March in any competition was at Leicester in round 21 of Premiership Rugby last season.

Sunday 16th September

Wasps v Leicester Tigers (Ricoh Arena, 3pm) Live on BT Sport

Wasps have lost two of their last three Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches including a first home defeat at the Ricoh Arena in the tournament since January against Exeter in round 2.

Leicester Tigers have won two of their last three Premiership Rugby matches, whilst their only defeat away from home in the competition since February was at Exeter on the opening weekend.

Leicester’s 16-15 victory at Welford Road in March ended a run of five successive defeats to Wasps in Premiership Rugby. The Tigers only previous win at Ricoh Arena was on their first visit in May 2015.