Geordan Murphy appointed Head Coach at Leicester Tigers

Former Ireland international Geordan Murphy has been appointed Head Coach at Leicester Tigers after holding the position on an interim basis since the opening weeks of this season.

An eight-time Premiership champion after joining Tigers in 1997 and a double European Cup winner, Murphy scored 93 tries in 322 games for the club before joining the coaching staff in 2013. He represented Ireland 72 times and played in two Tests for the British & Irish Lions.

“It is a huge honour to be asked to be head coach at a club I know so well,” said the 40-year-old Murphy.

“This club means a lot to me, I’ve been here a long time and we all want to enjoy success with the Tigers.

“For me, performances on the field begin with the pride, passion and commitment you want to see from a Leicester Tigers team. It is about that passion for the shirt.

“A Leicester Tigers team is built around the beliefs of working hard for each other, everyone being a team player and also about having a real intent and integrity about what we do. These are base-level principles. That is what passion on the field looks like to me.”

Looking to the future, the Irishman added:

“We’ve had a challenging start to the season and we are working hard to improve performances and results, but this is also the start of a journey for this coaching team and playing group. There is a lot of quality there and we still have everything to play for this season.

“We are looking at how and what we can add to the coaching team in terms of experience and quality, and it has to be the right fit for the team.”