Glasgow prove to good for Leinster at the RDS

Leinster 24 Glasgow 39

Glasgow Warriors were full value for the win at the RDS on Saturday as they ran in five tries in the 15 point win.

Glasgow were on the scoreboard within 2 minutes of the game through a Hasting’s penalty. However, Leinster would respond on 9 minutes with a try from Dave Kearney which came after a nice pass from Jamison Gibson Park. Hasting’s kicked another penalty and it was 6-5 to the visitors before they got their first try of the game. It Ali Price spotted a gap behind a ruck, he got the ball ran with it before letting off a sublime back hander pass to Sam Johnson who at full belt was not going to be stopped. It was then the turn of Rob Kearney who on 35 minutes. It was the Leinster forwards that weared down their counterparts through over 30 phases. Kearney fumbled a ball that was passed to him bu Ross Byrne, however he managed to claim back possession to score his first try for Leinster since 2016. Byrne kicked the conversion and Leinster were ahead 13-12 with the break approaching. Tommy Seymour was on hand though to restore the Glasgow lead on 39 minutes when he went over in the corner after a superb pass by Hasting’s.

On the resumption Rob Kearney got his second try after Jamison Gibson Park opted to go down the blindside. His brother Dave also got his second try soon after as Rob assisted him. Glasgow were soon on the score board again with another five pointer. This time a driving Glasgow driving maul went all the way over the line, Matt Fagerson emerging with the ball from the bottom of the pile of players. Hastings converted to put Glasgow ahead once more. Zander Fagerson was next of the scoring brothers to register a 5 pointer he bull dozed his way over from close range. That secured an important bonus point for the visitors. Peter Horne put the finishing touches on the game and added gloss to the scoreboard with a well taken try with the clock in the red.