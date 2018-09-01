Glasgow show their experience to deny Connacht opening day win.

Connacht 26 v Glasgow Warriors 27

Guinness Pro14, Round 1

The Sportsground, Galway @3pm, Saturday 1st September 2018

It all looked so promising for Connacht. After a pre-season that promised so much, after three wins from three, Connacht started this season’s Pro14 campaign in a similarly positive fashion. They had gone behind to an early Glasgow try, but by midway through the second half they led by nine and Glasgow had their young out-half Adam Hastings sent to the bin for a high tackle. With the extra man against a Warriors side that looked to be tiring, Connacht appeared to be on their way to an opening day win.

However, fourteen man Glasgow seized the initiative and after Jack Carthy missed a penalty that would have put Connacht twelve ahead, Fraser Brown won a crucial turnover and Stuart Hogg hammered the ball downfield into the corner for a 5m lineout. The initial attack was repelled, but both Conor Carey and Jack Carthy crept offside and Glasgow once again went for the corner. Adam Ashe touched down after the Glasgow rolling maul got the shove on and had too much power for their Connacht counterparts.

A Stuart Hogg drop goal on 73 minutes put Glasgow back in front for the first time since the opening quarter. Connacht nearly snatched it back at the death, Craig Ronaldson failed to connect properly with a late drop goal and Glasgow touched down for a 22. From the restart Tom Farrell made a great break and as the clock turned red, Ronaldson had a chance to make amends for the earlier miss. However, his penalty from all of 40m hit the outside of the left-hand post and the final whistle sounded.

Glasgow had the experience and know how to grind out a win, they arrived at the Sportsground with a side featuring 9 Scottish International as well as couple more who featured off the bench. Connacht meanwhile were without Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki as well as recent arrival from Munster Robin Copeland.

They got off to the worst possible start as they found themselves behind in the second minute. Nick Grigg put a kick in behind and Tommy Seymour beat Tiernan O’Halloran in a footrace to the ball to touch down. Jack Carthy hit back after 10mins with a Connacht penalty. Four minutes later Connacht had their first try. While a penalty advantage was being played Carthy hit a beautiful cross-field kick for Kelleher to gather in the in-goal area and touch down. Carthy added the extras and Connacht were 10-5 ahead. Connacht undid their good work three minutes later as George Turner snuck in for a try after Connacht failed to protect the pillars. However, Connacht fans did not have to wait too long to see their side retake the lead. Connacht worked their way back into the Glasgow 22 and prop Finlay Balham picked a fine line to run in untouched. Carthy’s extras made it 17-12 after 22minutes.

It looked liked Glasgow had hit back soon after the restart as the TMO was asked to check the grounding. However, on closer viewing Connacht’s new Australian centre Kyle Godwin had done very well to intervene and get a hand under it to knock the ball away. A series of Glasgow scrums 5 meters out could have led to a penalty try, after ref Ian Davies had awarded Glasgow three consecutive scrum penalties. Connacht appeared to have weathered the storm, however, Glasgow came back again and a mini-maul from Callum Gibbons and Ryan Wilson saw the latter touch down for the score. Horne failed to convert and the sides were tied at 17-17. Two Jack Carthy penalties prior to the interval gave Connacht a 23-17 lead at the break.

Two minutes after the interval Connacht were nine ahead after another Carthy kick. A raft of substitutions for both sides somewhat broke the rhythm of the game during the third quarter. Connacht appeared to have all the momentum and will be frustrated not to have closed the game out once Hastings saw yellow. Glasgow's key men stood up when it counted, to snatch the game from the Westerners in the last quarter.