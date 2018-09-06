Glasgow v Munster preview, team news and betting advice.

Glasgow v Munster

Guinness Pro14, Round 2

Scotstoun, Glasgow @7:35pm, Friday 7th September 2018

Both Glasgow and Munster got off to the best possible starts with bonus point wins in round 1. However, those victories were secured in very different fashions. Munster ran in six tries against a tired looking Cheetahs side, while Glasgow came from nine points down with a man in the bin to snatch a win over Connacht thanks to a late Stuart Hogg drop-goal.

TEAM NEWS

The home side once again name a strong starting 15. Dave Rennie has made two changes from the side that won in Galway last Saturday. Scorer of their second try George Turner makes way for Scottish international Fraser Brown and Adam Ashe who scored the bonus point try after his second half introduction comes into the side in place of Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson moves to no.6 to accommodate this switch.

Johann Van Graan’s side make a single alteration to their starting line-up, as Sammy Arnold is named at no.13 ahead of Dan Goggin. Interestingly, form an Irish perspective, Tadhg Bernie is named on the bench and could make his Munster debut. Once again Joey Carbery also is named on the bench, so expect a cameo from him at some stage in the second half.

BETTING ADVICE

Glasgow are on offer at 2/5, while Munster are 2/1, the draw is 28/1. While Glasgow are favourites, they were luck to win in Galway and Munster were far more impressive in their rout of what was, in all honesty, a poor Cheetahs side.