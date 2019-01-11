Gloucester v Munster – Heineken Champions Cup round 5, Friday at 7:45pm

Gloucester v Munster

Heineken Champions Cup Round 5, Pool 2.

Kingsholm, Friday 11th January 2019 @ 7:45pm.

TV: BT Sports

The big news from the Munster team to face Gloucester in Kingsholm is that their main injury doubt, Chris Farrell, has been passed fit to play. There were concerns that a knock to his knee sustained late in last Saturday’s win over Connacht at the Sportsground could sideline Farrell for this crucial game. Farrell had just returned to the side after recovering from an ACL joint injury to the other knee which happened while playing for Ireland against Wales last March.

Johann Van Graan has made six changes to his Munster side from the team that started against Connacht last Saturday. Three of the changes are in the forwards pack, where Dave Kilcoyne returns at loosehead as Jeremy Loughman drops to the bench and Stephen Archer comes in at tighthead for John Ryan. C.J. Stander comes back in at number 8 for Arno Botha who drops to the bench.

Their are also three changes in the backs as well as two positional switches. Conor Murray returns alongside Joey Carbery. While Keith Earls switches wings to number 11 and Andrew Conway moves from fullback to 14. Rory Scannell will partner Chris Farrell in the centre and Mike Haley starts at fullback.

For opponents Gloucester, the return from injury of outhalf Danny Cipriani is the main talking point. Gloucester come into the game off the back of losses to Leicester and Sale Sharks in their last two games and they sit third in pool 2 on eight points, four behind leaders Munster. They will know this is a do or die game for their hopes of progression in this year’s competition.

Team News

Gloucester

1.Josh Hohneck, 2. Henry Walker, 3. Fraser Balmain, 4. Ed Slater, 5. Gerbrant Grobler, 6. Franco Mostert, 7. Lewis Ludlow, 8. Ben Morgan (c), 9. Callum Braley, 10. Danny Cipriani, 11. Ollie Thornley, 12. Mark Atkison, 13. Billy Twelvetrees, 14. Charlie Sharples, 15. Tom Hudson.

Replacements: 16. Franco Marais, 17. Alex Seville, 18. Ciaran Knight; 19. Freddie Clarke, 20. Gareth Evans; 21. Ben Vellacott, 22. Owen Williams, 23. Henry Trinder