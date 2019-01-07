Guinness Pro 14 highlights and table, Round 13.

The Guinness Pro14 tournament will take a back seat for a couple of weeks while the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup fixtures take centre stage. The four Irish provinces are all well positioned in their respective conferences ahead of the European break. Munster’s bonus point win over Connacht in Conference A, sees them overtake a Glasgow side who have lost their last three games. While Connacht picked up a valuable bonus point which sees them in joint 3rd spot alongside Ospreys.

In Conference B Leinster stretched their lead at the top of the pool to a massive nineteen points after their 40-7 drubbing of a weakened Ulster side. Ulster have now lost away to the three other provinces this season, without so much as a losing bonus point to show for their travels. However, despite dropping down to fifth spot in their pool, the northern province are still well positioned for the remainder of the season as they are only two points off Edinburgh in second place. They remain competitive in a group where four teams look set to fight it out for the two remaining playoff spots behind Leinster.

Round 13 Results and Highlights

Connacht 24 Munster 31

Leinster 40 Ulster 7

Treviso 20 Glasgow 17

Ospreys 20 Cardiff 11

Scarlets 22 Dragons 13

Edingurgh 38 Kings 0

Zebre 12 Cheetahs 27